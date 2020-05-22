SEBASTIAN BACH Finalizes Demo Version Of 'Heavy' New Song Co-Written By ORIANTHI

Former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach says that he is finalizing a demo version of a new song that was co-written by Australian guitarist Orianthi (ALICE COOPER, RSO, Michael Jackson).

Earlier today, Bach tweeted: "In the 'every cloud has a silver lining' Dept: Spent days and days on song written with the incredibly talented @orianthi. Got a kick ass mix of #Demo that I totally love. Spending all of my time working on new music for new record. Could not do this if I was on road"

A day earlier, Orianthi tweeted: "so excited about the track @sebastianbach and I wrote for his new record... just heard a mix ..it sounds awesome so HEAVY. Love the lyrics !! Can't wait for everyone to hear this !"

Back in 2018, Bach told Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF 101.1 FM radio station that he was going to ink a deal with a U.S.-based heavy metal record label that would help him make a "career-defining" new solo album.

Among the other musicians that are set to appear on the disc are John 5, Steve Stevens, Devin Bronson, Brent Woods, Eli Santana and Jeremy Colson.

Bach hasn't released a full-length disc since "Give 'Em Hell", which came out in 2014. Like its predecessor, 2011's "Kicking & Screaming", the disc was released through Frontiers Music Srl, the Italian label which specializes in what's commonly called AOR, a term that once signified a popular radio format ("album-oriented rock") but nowadays applies to acts whose airplay is marginal.

Although Bach had said in some of his interviews that his next record would be less musically aggressive and it would be "more uplifting and fun," he told WRIF that he has had a change of heart.

"Well, before [the new record deal] happened, I was thinking of doing more of an acoustic-based record because I've done a lot of solo records," he said. "I've done 'Angel Down', which I'm very proud of that album,. Then 'Kicking & Screaming', which is a great album. 'Give 'Em Hell'… Not to mention 'ABachalypse Now', which is a three-record set. 'Forever Wild' DVD, 'Bring 'Em Bach Alive!'… I've put out a lot of records. And putting out the last one, when I put so much time and effort into it and it doesn't get the attention that it deserves, for me as an artist, I'm, like, 'Fuck!' So I was, like, you know what? If I'm gonna put out another heavy metal, hard rock album, I need help. I need a company around me that's gonna put the same kind of attention and time and effort into it as I am. So now that looks like it's happening. So now I'm changing the way I'm looking at things."

