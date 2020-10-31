SEBASTIAN BACH Dons 'F**k TRUMP' T-Shirt For Pre-Election Video Message: 'Vote For Rock And Roll Music Over Reality Television'

Sebastian Bach has urged his fans to make their voices heard in next week's presidential election, saying in a video message that they should "vote for rock and roll music over reality television."

The former SKID ROW singer donned a "Fuck Trump" t-shirt but did not explicitly back Democratic challenger Joe Biden in his message, focusing instead on the issues he said had hindered the U.S. from adequately tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are days away, hours away from an election on November 3rd, which is by far the most important election of all of our lifetimes, and maybe the most important election of all time," Sebastian said. "Because this is about democracy. This is about choosing who is the best man to run our country — and it's not Jared Kushner, okay?

"Here's the situation: all of us have had our lives stopped since March 2020," he continued. "It's now gonna be November. We all want our lives back. In order to change our lives back to normal, we have to put somebody in charge that has a plan — not give another four years to the guy that stopped everything. It doesn't make sense.

"I have a tour booked starting in April. Half of the shows are in the country of Canada. We have booked shows in Canada, but Americans aren't allowed in Canada right now. So if things don't change, I don't see how we're gonna go on tour in Canada when Americans aren't allowed in Canada.

"Do you understand how heavy this is?"

Bach added: "My kids have a chance to maybe go back to school. Everybody's scared, because they don't know if it's safe or not, because nobody's in charge. We need somebody in charge.

"I would never tell anybody who to vote for. I would never do that. I would never, ever try to influence anybody into, say, 'Hey, vote for this guy.' I would never do that. Never would I say those words. What I would say is this: vote for science, so we can stop the virus and go back to work, like before. Vote against racism, because racism is for assholes. Don't be an asshole. Vote for the climate, because it's a hundred thousand degrees. The world is burning, and there's hurricanes all the time. So vote for the climate. Most importantly, vote for our children. As adults, it's our job to leave the planet for our kids better than when we came into it.

"So I'm not telling you who to vote for, but it's obvious that one candidate is thinking of our children. There's obviously one candidate who has our children in mind and the future of America and the world in mind. Vote for that guy. Vote for the return of rock and roll to America. Vote for rock and roll music over reality television.

"Who are you?"

Bach frequently criticizes Trump's policies on Twitter. This past July, he told Esquire that he missed "smarts" in the White House. "I can't watch footage of JFK from 1962," he said. "I can't even watch that shit because I'll cry. Because motherfucker is so cool and so smart and hates racism. And then we have this fucking jackass. And it's just not fair to the country. I put Barack Obama in the same category. When I watch him speak, it rips my heart out because he makes you feel safe."

In August 2019, Sebastian lambasted America's 45th president, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Vice President Mike Pence and other Republican leaders for their inaction on gun regulation. A month earlier, Bach made headlines when he said that he "would do a better job" running the county than Trump.

In a 2018 interview with TheRecord.com, Sebastian revealed that he voted for Hilary Clinton in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

