SEBASTIAN BACH Doesn't Rule Out 'Slave To The Grind' 30th-Anniversary Tour In 2021

Sebastian Bach is open to the idea of embarking on a special tour in 2021 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of SKID ROW's "Slave To The Grind" album.

Asked by a fan on Twitter if he will "possibly be doing a 'Slave' 30th anniversary tour next year," Bach responded: "Anything's possible".

Released in June 1991, "Slave To The Grind" quickly soared to platinum status and became the first LP to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart since it began using Nielsen Music data in May of 1991.

In a January 2019 interview with Billboard, Bach spoke about SKID ROW's decision to follow up its multi-platinum self-titled debut album with a much more aggressive sophomore effort. He said: "The times were getting heavier. The bands that didn't get heavier in '91 really lost fans quick. Looking in hindsight, the whole scene was changing to a darker thing. If we had gotten lighter than the first SKID ROW record in '91, I don't think we'd be doing this interview right now."

"Slave To The Grind" spent a week at No. 1 and has sold more than two million copies in the U.S. alone.

Back in 2015, SKID ROW bassist Rachel Bolan discussed the "Slave To The Grind" songwriting process with The Aquarian. "I think a lot of people expected us to become formulaic with the way we approached the first record and we had no interest in doing that," he said. "And I'm so proud of all of us for being on the same page with that. I'm not saying that it would have been easy from the creative standpoint to sort of go along the lines of the first record, because it had some pretty big songs as far as radio goes, but we were in a different mindset. We had gone from barely leaving the state of New Jersey to seeing the world that very few people are privileged with."

Last fall, Bach completed a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of SKID ROW's self-titled debut album. During the trek, Sebastian usually opened his 15-song set with "Tornado" — the LP's final track — and "Forever" before the singer performed the rest of "Skid Row" in order. As an encore, Sebastian played two songs from "Slave To The Grind": the title track and "Monkey Business".

