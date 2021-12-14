SEBASTIAN BACH Denies He Was Difficult To Work With During His Time With SKID ROW

During an appearance earlier today (Tuesday, December 14) on the "Holmberg's Morning Sickness" show on Arizona's 98KUPD radio station, ex-SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach addressed criticism from his former bandmates that he was difficult to work with during his time with the group. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "They would say to me, if I didn't like one of their songs, they'd say, 'You're hard to work with.'"

Pressed about whether he was in fact hard to work with, Sebastian said: "You wanna go listen to the records without me, and then listen to the records with me. Why don't you, the consumer, go and put the headphones on… Are you hard to work with? Do you like '18 And Life'. 'I love it. Next song.' Not every song is that. That's all I'm saying.

"I can sing something if I love it," Bach explained. "If I don't love it, it's hard. I can't do it. When I first joined the band, I would try to sing everything that they wrote. And I'd be in rehearsal. I remember one time [we were working on a song] and I go to the mic and I'm, like, [makes singing sound and quickly fades it out]. My mouth just shut. And everybody's looking at me going, 'What are you doing?' And I go, 'I can't do it.' And they go, 'Oh, you're hard to work with.' I go, 'Not on that other song, I'm not.'"

Bach fronted SKID ROW until 1996, when he was fired. Instead of throwing in the towel, the remaining members took a hiatus and went on to play briefly in a band called OZONE MONDAY.

In 1999, SKID ROW reformed and, after a bit of shuffling over the years, featured a lineup consisting of bassist Rachel Bolan, guitarists Dave "Snake" Sabo and Scotti Hill, alongside drummer Rob Hammersmith and singer Johnny Solinger.

SKID ROW fired Solinger over the phone in April 2015, a few hours before announcing ex-TNT vocalist Tony Harnell as his replacement. Eight months later, Harnell exited the band and was replaced by South African-born, British-based singer ZP Theart, who previously fronted DRAGONFORCE, TANK and I AM I.

In February 2019, SKID ROW guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo told "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he and his bandmates came "pretty close" to reuniting with Bach after Harnell's exit. But then he clarified: "I said 'pretty close,' and that's actually not true. Because we didn't get beyond text messaging each other, to be quite honest. The same old stuff just seemed to exist where there was this confrontational sort of demeanor going back and forth between myself and Sebastian.

"I'm so proud of what we were able to create throughout the entire history of this band, and that will never change," he continued. "But some things just don't work anymore and people go their separate ways and you can't get that back together. And I'm fine with that.

"I play music to be happy," Sabo added. "I don't play music for a paycheck. It's great to get paid to do what you love. But I've never done it for the money. It's always been about my love of music, and that's what it still is. At my old crusty age, it's still because I love the guitar and I love creating. And I love the response. I love being able to connect in some way with an audience. That's why I started playing music — because I didn't know how to communicate, so it came out through music, through songs.

"Playing with [ZP] in the band has brought a real joyousness back to our lives. You can see it — it's not faked or phony. You can see it when we play. And that's what I live for — I live for those moments of just absolute joy.

"A reunion [with Sebastian] would have been great for a lot of other people who have wanted to see that happen," Snake said. "But for us, it would not have been pleasurable, to be quite honest."



