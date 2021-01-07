SEBASTIAN BACH Calls Out ACE FREHLEY And TIM 'RIPPER' OWENS Over Their DONALD TRUMP Support

Sebastian Bach has called out Ace Frehley and Tim "Ripper" Owens over their support for President Donald Trump.

The former SKID ROW singer made his comments on the day that hundreds of pro-Trump rioters swarmed the U.S. Capitol Hill, leaving four people dead. Earlier that day, the president had urged his supporters at a rally outside the White House to march on Congress, while pushing unfounded claims of electoral fraud.

On Wednesday, Bach took to his Twitter to write: "yo @ace_frehley you've been my hero my whole life & have been blowing my phone up telling me how much you love Donald Trump and hate Joe Biden. Just want to know as a lifelong fan do you support what happened today in the USA? Sure am glad there were no cell phones in the 70s".

In a separate tweet, he added: "hey @TimRipperOwens love your voice man and I've had some great times with you. As a fan and a friend I just have to know are you still a Donald Trump supporter after what happened today in the United States of America? All of your fans are wondering thanks man".

Bach has frequently criticized Trump's policies in interviews and on Twitter. Last July, he told Esquire that he missed "smarts" in the White House. "I can't watch footage of JFK from 1962," he said. "I can't even watch that shit because I'll cry. Because motherfucker is so cool and so smart and hates racism. And then we have this fucking jackass. And it's just not fair to the country. I put Barack Obama in the same category. When I watch him speak, it rips my heart out because he makes you feel safe."

Last September, Frehley called Trump "the strongest leader that we've got." Two years earlier, the original KISS guitarist also expressed his support for America's 45th president during an appearance on the "Juliet: Unexpected" podcast. At the time, he said about Trump: "Whether you love him or hate him, if you're an American and you're a patriot, you should get behind your president. He was elected. We live under the Constitution of the United States, and you're supposed to support your president. Love him or hate him, you're supposed to support him, or go move to another country.

"Being American, we have the right to free speech, and I'm all for everybody putting their two cents in on everything," he added. "But when musicians or actors get really verbal and jump on a bandwagon against our government, I don't agree with that."

Owens weighed in on the U.S. presidential race back in 2016, saying that Trump was perhaps what America needed to move the country forward. Claiming that he wasn't a Democrat or a Republican ("I'm in the middle," he said), the former JUDAS PRIEST singer explained that he couldn't vote for Hillary Clinton because of "the way they tax people." He went on to say that America "had eight years of really bad" under President Barack Obama and opined that "a lot of American people" were "just trying to figure out something other than what [Obama] was doing."

Back in 2012, Owens revealed in an interview that he was voting for Mitt Romney in that year's election.

