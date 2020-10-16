SEBASTIAN BACH Blasts 'Prick' CHRIS JERICHO Over Name Of FOZZY Tour

Sebastian Bach has blasted Chris Jericho over the name of FOZZY's 2017 tour, apparently implying that he came up with the moniker first.

Back in September 2017, FOZZY announced the "Fozzy Across America" tour during which it planned to play three live shows in three separate cities and three different time zones in just one day, a feat that apparently had never been attempted before by any other act.

Earlier today (Friday, October 16), Bach shared a couple of t-shirt designs from his former band, SKID ROW, and he included the following message: "Fozzy Across America? Really? Are you fucking serious? As much as you wish rock and roll was wrestling, rock and roll is not wrestling. In rock and roll you're supposed to think up your own shit. I love VAN HALEN but I don't have a song called Running With the Devil. I love JUDAS PRIEST but I don't have a song called Judas. Or Priest.

"Skids Across America check out this t-shirt that I designed in the year 1989. I remember how proud I was when I thought of this branding and how happy I was that the band liked it too.

"It never ends with this prick".

This is not the first time Bach has called out Jericho over something related to FOZZY. Three months ago, Bach accused Jericho of using pre-recorded vocal tracks during the band's live performances. On July 16, Jericho challenged Bach to a "singoff" with "no effects, no tuning, no bullshit" in response to Sebastian's allegation. "Bas is a great singer...but I'm better," Chris wrote on Twitter." The wrestler-turned-singer added: "I've never mimed anything ever! I will fucking sing in your face anytime, anyplace dude. I've been a fan & a defender of u since day one...but don't u ever question my rock abilities!" Bach fired back: " You're full of s*** bro. Every clip on the Internet is you miming to a tape. I will sing in your f****** face anytime. Wrestling is not rock and roll. I will show you f****** rock and roll. Check your texts set up The Sing-Off I am ready when you are".

When Bach first went public with his Jericho accusation, FOZZY guitarist Rich Ward called Sebastian "universally disliked" and said that seeing Bach "publicly go after the only guy that I have ever witness utter a nice word about him is sad."

Sebastian, who has been outspoken about rock bands using pre-recorded backing tracks during live shows, later tried to explain his outburst, writing: "I'm not trying to beat anybody at anything. I'm actually trying to say hey Chris maybe you're right maybe I'll stop singing live and prance around while the tape is playing just like you do Chris. I'm tired of trying so hard it's like beating my head against the wall."

After a self-proclaimed Bach fan called Sebastian "an asshat" on Twitter for firing "the first shots" in his war of words with Jericho, Bach came back with: "Hey man f*** you. I have spent my life learning how to sing live on stage. When someone comes along and mimes to a tape it sucks for all of the rest of us that don't. You want to go see a wrestling match good. Don't call it rock and roll".

