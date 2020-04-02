SEBASTIAN BACH: Anyone Would Make A Better President Than A Reality Television Show Host

Sebastian Bach says that anybody would make a better president than a reality television show host.

The former SKID ROW singer made the comment while sharing a CNN article about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo insisting that he will never run for president.

Sebastian tweeted: "anyone is better than a reality television show host. Got my vote. Maybe he could make it possible for our children to go to school and for Americans to go to work? maybe the United States of America can exist again #MakeAmericaExistAgain" Trump was the host of the NBC reality competition show "The Apprentice" before quitting to run for president.

Last August, Bach, who frequently criticizes Trump's policies, lambasted America's 45th president, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Vice President Mike Pence and other Republican leaders for their inaction on gun regulation. A month earlier, Bach made headlines when he said that he "would do a better job" running the county than Trump.

In a 2018 interview with TheRecord.com, Sebastian revealed that he voted for Hilary Clinton in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

"I don't understand how anybody would accept a reality-show host as president instead of a politician," he said. "It's insanity. It's like starting a band and your first show is at Toronto SkyDome. You gotta build up to it."

Three years ago, Bach told Music Injection that things had gotten particularly bleak in the first few months after Trump took office.

"Well, since Donald Trump became president, Facebook became not fun for me," he said. "Every headline sucks, everything sucks and I get to the point where I can't take it! All of that news, constantly, day after day, week after week, it gets me down and it gets me in a bad mood.

"I don't know about everybody else, but when I read about nuclear war, I find it hard to get on with my day," he added. "I thought we got rid of that nuclear war conversation in the '70s! It gets [me] very sad and angry at the same time. Climate change makes me angry. It makes me mad that people deny that when the world is fucked. It makes me furious."

Sebastian recently confirmed that he was in the process of making the follow-up to his 2014 album "Give 'Em Hell".

