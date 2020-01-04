SEBASTIAN BACH: 'Anybody Who Thinks Climate Change Isn't Real Is The One Who Is Brainwashed'

Sebastian Bach says that "anybody who thinks climate change isn't real is the one who is brainwashed."

The former SKID ROW frontman was responding to a recent interview with Meat Loaf in which the legendary singer accused teenage climate-change activist Greta Thunberg of being "brainwashed."

"I feel for that Greta," Meat Loaf told U.K.'s Daily Mail. "She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn't.

"She hasn't done anything wrong but she's been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true."

On Friday (January 3), HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale tweeted a link to a story about Meat Loaf's Greta comments and wrote in an accompanying message: "This is why the new gen has to step the fuck up!!" A short time later, her tweet was shared by Bach, who chimed in: "Obviously anybody who thinks climate change isn't real is the one who is brainwashed"

Back in September, Hale praised Thunberg as "our modern-day Joan of Arc," saying that the Swedish teenager is "sitting at a round table of young women who have inspired and shaped humanity."

The 17-year-old gained international media attention in recent months for her outspoken activism on climate change, including delivering an impassioned speech to the United Nations Climate Action Summit calling out world leaders for not responding to the climate crisis with more urgency.

President Trump, who has repeatedly voiced skepticism about climate change, shared video of Thunberg's speech on Twitter, and above it wrote, sarcastically, that "she seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"

97 percent or more of actively publishing climate scientists agree that climate-warming trends over the past century are extremely likely due to human activities.

