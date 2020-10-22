SEBASTIAN BACH Announces Spring/Summer 2021 North American Tour Celebrating 30th Anniversary Of SKID ROW's Debut Album

Former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach has announced the newly rescheduled dates for the second leg of the U.S. tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band's self-titled debut album. The trek will now take place starting on May 26, 2021 and run through July 18, 2021, with special guests STITCHED UP HEART.

All dates have been rescheduled and tickets and VIP upgrades previously purchased will be honored at the newly scheduled dates, with the exception of Regina, Saskatchewan; Roanoke, Virginia; Renfro Valley, Kentucky; Hattiesburg, Mississippi; and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Fans who purchased tickets and VIP upgrades for those 3 shows will need to contact their point of purchase for refunds.

2021 tour dates:

May 26 - Blue Lake, CA

May 28 - Portland, OR

May 29 - [to be announced]

May 31 - Vancouver, BC

Jun. 01 - Victoria, BC

Jun. 04 - Calgary, AB

Jun. 05 - Edmonton, AB *

Jun. 08 - Minneapolis, MN

Jun. 09 - Rosemont, IL

Jun. 11 - Westbury, NY

Jun. 12 - Uncasville, CT *

Jun. 14 - Boston, MA

Jun. 15 - Washington, DC

Jun. 17 - Glenside, PA

Jun. 18 - Buffalo, NY

Jun. 19 - Montreal, QC

Jun. 20 - Quebec City, QC

Jun. 21 - Toronto, ON

Jun. 23 - Detroit, MI

Jun. 25 - Bristol, TN

Jun. 26 - Woodford, VA

Jun. 27 - Hopewell, VA

Jun. 29 - Columbia, SC

Jul. 01 - Sebastian, FL *

Jul. 02 - Pensacola, FL

Jul. 06 - New Orleans, LA

Jul. 07 - Houston, TX

Jul. 08 - Dallas, TX

Jul. 11 - Tempe, AZ

Jul. 16 - San Francisco, CA *

Jul. 17 - San Diego, CA *

Jul. 18 - Los Angeles, CA *

* Support to be determined

This past May, Bach uploaded video footage of his October 1, 2019 concert at Variety Playhouse in Atlanta, Georgia. The show was part of Bach's fall 2019 tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of SKID ROW's self-titled debut album.

During the trek, Sebastian usually opened his 15-song set with "Tornado" — the LP's final track — and "Forever" before the singer performed the rest of "Skid Row" in order. As an encore, Sebastian played two songs from SKID ROW's 1991 album "Slave To The Grind": the title track and "Monkey Business".

In June 2019, Bach issued an "open invitation" to the other members of SKID ROW's classic lineup to "get onstage and jam" during the vocalist's recent tour. A few days later, during an interview with Finland's Kaaos TV, guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo confirmed that he would not accept Bach's latest overture. "I'm working with my band," he said. "This is SKID ROW, and this is what I do."

Drummer Rob Affuso — who left SKID ROW in 1998 and claims to be "the only former member that keeps in contact with all former SKID ROW bandmates and is still good friends with them all" — subsequently joined Bach on September 25, 2019 at Sony Hall in New York City to play the band's classic song "Makin' A Mess".

Asked by Rolling Stone if he thinks his former bandmates are offended that he put his invitation out there publicly, Bach said: "No. I think it's an ego thing. They don't like when I get attention, and they don't get attention. It's always been like that. I can already see them getting mad, because I'm selling out shows, and they're not part of the show, and blah, blah, blah."

Sebastian Bach's band is:

Sebastian Bach (SKID ROW) - Vocals

Bobby Jarzombek (HALFORD, FATES WARNING) - Drums

Rob DeLuca (UFO, SPREAD EAGLE) - Bass

Brent Woods (VINCE NEIL, CHEVY METAL) - Guitar, Backing Vocals

