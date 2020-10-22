SEBASTIAN BACH Announces Spring/Summer 2021 North American Tour Celebrating 30th Anniversary Of SKID ROW's Debut Album

October 22, 2020 0 Comments

SEBASTIAN BACH Announces Spring/Summer 2021 North American Tour Celebrating 30th Anniversary Of SKID ROW's Debut Album

Former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach has announced the newly rescheduled dates for the second leg of the U.S. tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band's self-titled debut album. The trek will now take place starting on May 26, 2021 and run through July 18, 2021, with special guests STITCHED UP HEART.

All dates have been rescheduled and tickets and VIP upgrades previously purchased will be honored at the newly scheduled dates, with the exception of Regina, Saskatchewan; Roanoke, Virginia; Renfro Valley, Kentucky; Hattiesburg, Mississippi; and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Fans who purchased tickets and VIP upgrades for those 3 shows will need to contact their point of purchase for refunds.

2021 tour dates:

May 26 - Blue Lake, CA
May 28 - Portland, OR
May 29 - [to be announced]
May 31 - Vancouver, BC
Jun. 01 - Victoria, BC
Jun. 04 - Calgary, AB
Jun. 05 - Edmonton, AB *
Jun. 08 - Minneapolis, MN
Jun. 09 - Rosemont, IL
Jun. 11 - Westbury, NY
Jun. 12 - Uncasville, CT *
Jun. 14 - Boston, MA
Jun. 15 - Washington, DC
Jun. 17 - Glenside, PA
Jun. 18 - Buffalo, NY
Jun. 19 - Montreal, QC
Jun. 20 - Quebec City, QC
Jun. 21 - Toronto, ON
Jun. 23 - Detroit, MI
Jun. 25 - Bristol, TN
Jun. 26 - Woodford, VA
Jun. 27 - Hopewell, VA
Jun. 29 - Columbia, SC
Jul. 01 - Sebastian, FL *
Jul. 02 - Pensacola, FL
Jul. 06 - New Orleans, LA
Jul. 07 - Houston, TX
Jul. 08 - Dallas, TX
Jul. 11 - Tempe, AZ
Jul. 16 - San Francisco, CA *
Jul. 17 - San Diego, CA *
Jul. 18 - Los Angeles, CA *

* Support to be determined

This past May, Bach uploaded video footage of his October 1, 2019 concert at Variety Playhouse in Atlanta, Georgia. The show was part of Bach's fall 2019 tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of SKID ROW's self-titled debut album.

During the trek, Sebastian usually opened his 15-song set with "Tornado" — the LP's final track — and "Forever" before the singer performed the rest of "Skid Row" in order. As an encore, Sebastian played two songs from SKID ROW's 1991 album "Slave To The Grind": the title track and "Monkey Business".

In June 2019, Bach issued an "open invitation" to the other members of SKID ROW's classic lineup to "get onstage and jam" during the vocalist's recent tour. A few days later, during an interview with Finland's Kaaos TV, guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo confirmed that he would not accept Bach's latest overture. "I'm working with my band," he said. "This is SKID ROW, and this is what I do."

Drummer Rob Affuso — who left SKID ROW in 1998 and claims to be "the only former member that keeps in contact with all former SKID ROW bandmates and is still good friends with them all" — subsequently joined Bach on September 25, 2019 at Sony Hall in New York City to play the band's classic song "Makin' A Mess".

Asked by Rolling Stone if he thinks his former bandmates are offended that he put his invitation out there publicly, Bach said: "No. I think it's an ego thing. They don't like when I get attention, and they don't get attention. It's always been like that. I can already see them getting mad, because I'm selling out shows, and they're not part of the show, and blah, blah, blah."

Sebastian Bach's band is:

Sebastian Bach (SKID ROW) - Vocals
Bobby Jarzombek (HALFORD, FATES WARNING) - Drums
Rob DeLuca (UFO, SPREAD EAGLE) - Bass
Brent Woods (VINCE NEIL, CHEVY METAL) - Guitar, Backing Vocals

SEBASTIAN BACH has announced the newly rescheduled dates for the 2nd leg of the 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR celebrating the...

Posted by Sebastian Bach on Thursday, October 22, 2020







COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).