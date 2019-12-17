SEBASTIAN BACH Announces Second Leg Of 'Skid Row' 30th-Anniversary Tour

Following a year-long, monumental celebration of the classic, multi-platinum-selling album "Skid Row", acclaimed vocal powerhouse Sebastian Bach has announced the bash continues in 2020, with a second leg of the tour to take place in March, April and May. Due to overwhelming demand, the tour will hit more cities as well as a make-up show in Dallas and a return to Los Angeles for a show at The Fonda Theatre. Tickets and VIP meet-and-greet upgrades go on sale Friday, December 20 at SebastianBach.com.

Tour dates:

Mar. 25 - Blue Lake, CA - Blue Lake Casino & Hotel

Mar. 27 - Portland, OR - Aladdin

Mar. 28 - Suquamish, WA - Clearwater

Mar. 30 - Victoria, BC - Distrikt

Mar. 31 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Apr. 03 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

Apr. 04 - Edmonton, AB - River Cree Casino

Apr. 05 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina

Apr. 07 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

Apr. 08 - Rosemont, IL - Joe’s Live

Apr. 15 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury

Apr. 11 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Casino

Apr. 13 - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre

Apr. 14 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater

Apr. 15 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

Apr. 16 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

Apr. 18 - Quebec City, QC - L’Imperial Bell

Apr. 19 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

Apr. 20 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix

Apr. 22 - Detroit, MI - Harpos

Apr. 24 - Renfro Valley, KY - Entertainment Center

Apr. 25 - Roanoke, VA - Dr. Pepper Park

Apr. 26 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Theatre

Apr. 30 - Sebastian, FL - Captain Hiram’s

May 01 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

May 02 - Hattiesburg, MS - Brewsky’s

May 03 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre

May 05 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

May 09 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

May 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda

May 11 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

On the fall 2019 leg of the tour, Bach usually opened the 15-song set with "Tornado" — the LP's final track — and "Forever" before the singer performed the rest of "Skid Row" in order. As an encore, Sebastian played two songs from SKID ROW's 1991 album "Slave To The Grind": "The Threat" and "Monkey Business".

In June, Bach issued an "open invitation" to the other members of SKID ROW's classic lineup to "get onstage and jam" during the vocalist's recent tour. A few days later, during an interview with Finland's Kaaos TV, guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo confirmed that he would not accept Bach's latest overture. "I'm working with my band," he said. "This is SKID ROW, and this is what I do."

Drummer Rob Affuso — who left SKID ROW in 1998 and claims to be "the only former member that keeps in contact with all former SKID ROW bandmates and is still good friends with them all" — subsequently joined Bach on September 25 at Sony Hall in New York City to play the band's classic song "Makin' A Mess".

Asked by Rolling Stone if he thinks his former bandmates are offended that he put his invitation out there publicly, Bach said: "No. I think it's an ego thing. They don't like when I get attention, and they don't get attention. It's always been like that. I can already see them getting mad, because I'm selling out shows, and they're not part of the show, and blah, blah, blah."

