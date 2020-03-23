SEBASTIAN BACH Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates For Second Leg Of 'Skid Row' 30th-Anniversary Tour

Former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach has announced the newly rescheduled dates for the second leg of his tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band's self-titled debut album. The trek, which was originally set to start later this month, will now take place this fall, starting on October 28 and running through December 15, with special guests STITCHED UP HEART. All dates have been rescheduled and tickets and VIP upgrades purchased will be honored at the newly scheduled dates, with the exception of Regina, Uncasville and Roanoke. Fans who purchased tickets and VIP upgrades for those three shows will need to contact their point of purchase for refunds.

Earlier this month, Bach provided the following statement addressing the tour’s postponement: "Due to extreme circumstances outside of our control, we will be postponing the 2nd leg of the 30th Anniversary tour from March 25th thru May 11. The key word is postponed! I was really looking forward to rocking out with you all this spring, but multiple cities along the tour have forced public gathering cancelations, which is beyond my control. It is also VERY important to me that my family, my band and crew and my extended family AKA my fans stay safe and healthy. In the meantime, I am going to continue to work on new music!"

On the fall 2019 leg of the tour, Bach usually opened the 15-song set with "Tornado" — the "Skid Row" LP's final track — and "Forever" before the singer performed the rest of the LP in order. As an encore, Sebastian played two songs from SKID ROW's 1991 album "Slave To The Grind": "The Threat" and "Monkey Business".

Last June, Bach issued an "open invitation" to the other members of SKID ROW's classic lineup to "get onstage and jam" during the vocalist's recent tour. A few days later, during an interview with Finland's Kaaos TV, guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo confirmed that he would not accept Bach's latest overture. "I'm working with my band," he said. "This is SKID ROW, and this is what I do."

Drummer Rob Affuso — who left SKID ROW in 1998 and claims to be "the only former member that keeps in contact with all former SKID ROW bandmates and is still good friends with them all" — subsequently joined Bach on September 25 at Sony Hall in New York City to play the band's classic song "Makin' A Mess".

Asked by Rolling Stone if he thinks his former bandmates are offended that he put his invitation out there publicly, Bach said: "No. I think it's an ego thing. They don't like when I get attention, and they don't get attention. It's always been like that. I can already see them getting mad, because I'm selling out shows, and they're not part of the show, and blah, blah, blah."

Sebastian Bach's band is:

Sebastian Bach (SKID ROW) - Vocals

Bobby Jarzombek (HALFORD, FATES WARNING) - Drums

Rob DeLuca (UFO, SPREAD EAGLE) - Bass

Brent Woods (VINCE NEIL, CHEVY METAL) - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Rescheduled tour dates:

Oct. 28 - Blue Lake, CA - Blue Lake Casino & Hotel

Oct. 30 - Seattle, WA - Clearwater

Oct. 31 - Portland, OR - Aladdin

Nov. 02 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Nov. 03 - Victoria, BC - Distrikt

Nov. 06 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

Nov. 07 - Edmonton, AB - River Cree Casino

Nov. 10 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

Nov. 11 - Rosemont, IL - Joe’s Live

Nov. 13 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury

Nov. 14 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater

Nov. 16 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

Nov. 17 - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre

Nov. 18 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

Nov. 21 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

Nov. 22 - Quebec City, QC - L’Imperial Bell

Nov. 23 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix

Nov. 25 - Detroit, MI - Harpos

Nov. 28 - Renfro Valley, KY - Entertainment Center

Nov. 29 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Theatre

Dec. 01 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

Dec. 03 - Sebastian, FL - Captain Hiram’s Sand Bar

Dec. 04 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

Dec. 05 - Hattiesburg, MS - Brewsky’s

Dec. 06 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre

Dec. 08 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

Dec. 11 – Tempe, AZ - Marquee

Dec. 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda

Dec. 14 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Dec. 15 – San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall