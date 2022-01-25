SEBASTIAN BACH And JAMEY JASTA React To NEIL YOUNG's Threat To Pull Music From SPOTIFY Over JOE ROGAN's COVID 'Disinformation'

Sebastian Bach (SKID ROW) and Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) have weighed in on Neil Young's decision to issue a letter to his management team demanding Spotify to remove his music from the streaming service over vaccine misinformation on Joe Rogan's podcast.

In a now-deleted post on his web site, Young said the music and podcast platform is "spreading fake information about vaccines — potentially causing death to those who believe this disinformation spread by them." "I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform," he wrote, according to Rolling Stone. "They can have Rogan or Young. Not both."

"With an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, JRE ['The Joe Rogan Experience'] which is hosted exclusively on Spotify, is the world's largest podcast and has tremendous influence," Young continued.

"Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy."

Earlier on Tuesday (January 25), Jasta shared a tweet from the right-wing outlet The Blaze about Neil's request, and he included the following comment: "Spotify doesn't care Neil. Rogan is not your problem. Start your own streaming service where you pay bands more than what Spotify pays, then they'll care."

A few hours later, Bach chimed in, retweeting Jasta's comment and writing: "Misinformation about the vaccines is everybody's problem. Neil Young is doing this because he wants rock and roll to exist and his fans to live. This other guy is a complete jackass who doesn't give a shit about anybody or anything except himself".

Frank Gironda, Young's manager, confirmed to the Daily Beast that the two had discussed Young's concerns and were "trying to figure this out right now." He added that Young was "very upset about this disinformation."

"The Joe Rogan Experience" became a Spotify exclusive in 2020, when Rogan signed a multi-year exclusive licensing deal with the streaming giant.

