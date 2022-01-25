SEBASTIAN BACH And JAMEY JASTA React To NEIL YOUNG's Threat To Pull Music From SPOTIFY Over JOE ROGAN's COVID 'Disinformation'

Sebastian Bach (SKID ROW) and Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) have weighed in on Neil Young's decision to issue a letter to his management team demanding Spotify to remove his music from the streaming service over vaccine misinformation on Joe Rogan's podcast.
In a now-deleted post on his web site, Young said the music and podcast platform is "spreading fake information about vaccines — potentially causing death to those who believe this disinformation spread by them." "I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform," he wrote, according to Rolling Stone. "They can have Rogan or Young. Not both."
"With an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, JRE ['The Joe Rogan Experience'] which is hosted exclusively on Spotify, is the world's largest podcast and has tremendous influence," Young continued.
"Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy."
Earlier on Tuesday (January 25), Jasta shared a tweet from the right-wing outlet The Blaze about Neil's request, and he included the following comment: "Spotify doesn't care Neil. Rogan is not your problem. Start your own streaming service where you pay bands more than what Spotify pays, then they'll care."
A few hours later, Bach chimed in, retweeting Jasta's comment and writing: "Misinformation about the vaccines is everybody's problem. Neil Young is doing this because he wants rock and roll to exist and his fans to live. This other guy is a complete jackass who doesn't give a shit about anybody or anything except himself".
Frank Gironda, Young's manager, confirmed to the Daily Beast that the two had discussed Young's concerns and were "trying to figure this out right now." He added that Young was "very upset about this disinformation."
"The Joe Rogan Experience" became a Spotify exclusive in 2020, when Rogan signed a multi-year exclusive licensing deal with the streaming giant.
Misinformation about the vaccines is everybody's problem. Neil Young is doing this because he wants rock and roll to exist and his fans to live. This other guy is a complete jackass who doesn't give a shit about anybody or anything except himself https://t.co/SgzVBnIwqM
— Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) January 25, 2022
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).