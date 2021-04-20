SEBASTIAN BACH: 2020 'Was The Worst Year Any Of Us Ever Had'

Earlier today (Tuesday, April 20), former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach was interviewed by "Great Day Houston" about "Rock Camp: The Movie", the recently released documentary about Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp, which has been bringing together musicians from all walks of life for an unforgettable experience with legendary rock stars for a quarter century. The film follows four campers (and their families) through their journeys to shred with their heroes and see how they overcome their fears and transform their lives.

Speaking about his love of music, Bach said: "I think in the year 2020 — obviously, it was the worst year any of us ever had — but I have a whole room of vinyl records here [at home], like vinyl and CDs, top to floor, and music became so valuable to me in this time. Not like it wasn't before, but just to remind you of the good times and the fun that's possible. It's true — rock and roll does keep you young. I don't know how to explain it, but I think it's the spirit."

He continued: "When you hang out with a guy like Roger Daltrey or Alice Cooper, who's probably 80 or 90 — I don't know how old he is — but his spirit is young and fun. I think people that forget to enjoy life get prematurely grumpy and bummed out. And that doesn't happen if you're singing, 'People try to put us down, Talking 'bout my generation.' It's just fun, man."

"Rock Camp: The Movie" from filmmaker Doug Blush was released in January.

Rock Camp is an institution and cultural phenomenon that has been going on in Los Angeles, New York, and other cities since 1996. Rock Camp is the brainchild of music producer David Fishof. It boasts a jaw-dropping array of rock star "counselors" that include Roger Daltrey, Alice Cooper, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, Nancy Wilson, Joe Perry, Jeff Beck, Slash, and countless other rock legends.

Directed and produced by Blush, co-directed and edited by Renee Barron, and produced by Jeff Rowe, "Rock Camp: The Movie" takes us back more than four decades to the beginnings Fishof's career as a sports agency and eventually an entertainment executive and music producer. Fishof founded Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp, which has been making dream comes true for more than 25 years. These musicians teach, inspire, and jam with the campers over four days, concluding with a live performance at a famed venue.

Blush is an award-winning director, producer, editor, and cinematographer. His credits include, as editor, the Oscar- and ACE Eddie Award-winning "20 Feet From Stardom" (2013), as executive producer, the Oscar-winning "Period. End Of Sentence." (2018) and, as consulting producer and editor, the Oscar-winning "Icarus" (2017).

