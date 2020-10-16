SCOTT STAPP Postpones European Tour Until 2022

Scott Stapp has announced the postponement of his European tour, which was scheduled to take place this October/November. Due to the ongoing global pandemic, the trek is now being pushed to early 2022, kicking of in Leeds, U.K. on February 10.

"The Survivor Tour Europe 2022" dates:

Feb. 10 - UK - Leeds / Warehouse

Feb. 11 - UK - Birmingham / The Mill

Feb. 12 - UK - London / O2 Academy Islington

Feb. 15 - CH - Zurich / Komplex 457

Feb. 17 - DE - Munich / Backstage Werk

Feb. 18 - DE - Nuremberg / Hirsch

Feb. 19 - AT - Vienna / Szene

Feb. 22 - PL - Warsaw / Proxima

Feb. 23 - DE - Berlin / Kesselhaus

Feb. 25 - DE - Hamburg / Markthalle

Feb. 26 - DE - Heidelberg / Halle 02

Mar. 01 - NL - Leiden / Gebr De Nobel

Mar. 03 - BE - Antwerp / Trix

Mar. 04 - DE - Dortmund / FZW

Mar. 05 - DE - Cologne / Live Music Hall

Stapp is known as frontman for CREED (over 50 million albums sold worldwide), and for his work as a solo artist who released the platinum-certified "The Great Divide" (2005) and "Proof Of Life" (2013), which featured his first solo Billboard No. 1, "Slow Suicide".

In July 2019, Scott released his first album in six years, "The Space Between The Shadows".

Stapp went through a highly publicized, drug-inflamed meltdown in 2014, after which he entered into an intensive rehab program. Stapp also lost custody of his three children during this period, while also missing a court hearing and allegedly threatening to kill President Obama.

After completing rehab, Scott spent the following year in intensive therapy. Although he was initially diagnosed with bipolar disorder, it was later determined that it was severe depression that led to addiction. Now nearing six years of sobriety, Stapp spoke to Men's Health about health and fitness in 2019 when his comeback album was released, saying, "I hate to use the word, but I guess it has become my new addiction."