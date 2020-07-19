SCOTT STAPP On CREED Reunion: 'Anything Is Possible'

Scott Stapp says that "anything is possible" with regard to a possible reunion of CREED.

A little over a month ago, CREED updated its Facebook profile with an old photo, igniting rumors of the band's imminent return.

Stapp, who is promoting his latest solo album, "The Space Between The Shadows", discussed the chances of a CREED comeback during a new interview with "Whiplash", the KLOS radio show hosted by Full Metal Jackie.

Asked if fans can expect any activity from CREED, eight years after the band completed a tour in support of its fourth album, 2009's "Full Circle", the singer said (hear audio below): "For the longest time, there's been nothing but positivity and support for each other with the guys and myself. And so anything is possible. If that time comes, I guarantee you, and you can be sure, that we will let the whole world know. Okay? But for now, though, I'm just looking forward to when it's possible to get back on stage. And hopefully that's in October for my European [solo] tour, which has still not been postponed or canceled. I'm excited to go to Europe and play these new songs off 'The Space Between The Shadows'. So I'm just praying and hoping for the best, and I can't wait to get back out there and get on tour."

CREED disbanded in 2004 but reunited five years later for the aforementioned "Full Circle" LP and an extensive tour. The band had begun working in 2012 on a follow-up album, but the project was abandoned. Stapp has since toured and recorded as a solo artist, although he suffered a drug-related mental breakdown in 2014 and spent several years recovering from that.

Back in 2019, guitarist Mark Tremonti said in an interview on Jamey Jasta's podcast that he was sitting on an album's worth of material for CREED. Asked whether CREED could reunite again, Tremonti said, "People say, 'Is it done? Is it over? Is there new music coming out?' I'm sitting on an entire CREED album... When we were together doing the reunion tour, we put a lot of music together and I have like really sketchy little demos of probably 13 songs. I listened to them maybe a year ago and they're good songs."

Tremonti added: "It's just, there's no time. Is it good enough for me to put everything on the back burner that I've been working on for the past 14 years? No. Is it good enough to maybe 10 years from now or seven years from now... or some big resurgence happens or there's an anniversary where everybody's like, 'We want to see CREED and the world demands it like they used to.' I wouldn't say no."

Tremonti, who also leads his own self-named band and plays in ALTER BRIDGE with the other instrumental members of CREED, told The Pulse Of Radio a while back he doesn't see CREED working again anytime soon. "I'm just so full of commitments between TREMONTI and ALTER BRIDGE, and juggling these two bands writing-wise and just touring-wise, it's like almost impossible to do all three, and I'm very satisfied with what I'm doing now," he said.

