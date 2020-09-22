SCOTT STAPP: 'It's More Important Than Ever To Use Your Voice Constructively'

Grammy-winning songwriter, solo artist, and voice of CREED, Scott Stapp has released a highly charged lyric video for "World I Used To Know". A fan favorite from Stapp's comeback album, its personal lyrics and angst-ridden riffs cut deep, as arguments and unrest populate headlines and divide households.

The empowering, propulsive track is an observational critique that intentionally raises important questions as it seeks to be saved from "tomorrow's sins."

Stapp elaborates: "We're all wondering what's next and hoping we can quickly get back to the world we knew just seven months ago. As we mask up and maintain distance, it's more important than ever to use your voice constructively. Your vote is your voice."

Originally written in 2018 by Stapp, "World I Used To Know" is the opening track on "The Space Between The Shadows", which debuted atop rock and album charts in the U.S. and U.K. in July 2019. Stapp's first solo album in six years explores themes of rising above internal and external struggles.

Stapp is known as frontman for CREED (over 50 million albums sold worldwide), and for his work as a solo artist who released the platinum-certified "The Great Divide" (2005) and "Proof Of Life" (2013), which featured his first solo Billboard No. 1, "Slow Suicide".

Stapp went through a highly publicized, drug-inflamed meltdown in 2014, after which he entered into an intensive rehab program. Stapp also lost custody of his three children during this period, while also missing a court hearing and allegedly threatening to kill President Obama.

Stapp is now sober and in intensive therapy. He takes medication for bipolar disorder — a condition that causes unexpected shifts in mood, energy and activity levels — works through a 12-step program, and meets with a sponsor, saying, "Nothing is more important than my sobriety."

