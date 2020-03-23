SCOTT STAPP Announces Fall 2020 European Headlining Tour

Scott Stapp has announced the European leg of "The Survivor Tour", dubbed after the upcoming single, "Survivor". The 22-date trek will kick off on October 26 in London, U.K. and lead the multi-platinum-selling artist through 13 countries. Audiences can expect the extraordinary singer to perform a selection of No. 1 hits of his own catalog as well as of his band CREED.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, March 25 at 11:00 a.m. CET.

Last July, Scott's first album in six years, "The Space Between The Shadows", introduced "Purpose For Pain", Scott's highest-charting single since 2005. His North and South American tour dates came with all the power, pyro, and anthems expected of one of the biggest voices in recent rock music and he recently discussed his five-year journey of overcoming and rebuilding during a candid question-and-answer session at the Pollstar Live! conference. Having fought for his return, "Survivor" is a powerful anthem to strengthen the resolve of anyone wrestling with adversity as Scott roars at the demons of the past, "how ya like me now?!"

Earlier in the month, Scott debuted an inspiring PSA video from his trip to Ecuador with ChildFund International, one of his philanthropic partners since 2015. Set to his song "Wake Up Call", the video illustrates every individual's potential and the joy of giving, for both the giver and the recipients.

"ChildFund has created a network to give these kids a fighting chance of overcoming the reality they were born into. Children in need don't have to become victims of neglect," said Scott.

Tour dates:

Oct. 26 - UK - London - O2 Academy Islington

Oct. 27 - UK - Birmingham - The Mill

Oct. 28 - UK - Leeds - Warehouse

Oct. 30 - FR - Paris - Trabendo

Oct. 31 - FR - Lyon - CCO

Nov. 02 - IT - Treviso - New Age

Nov. 03 - CH - Zurich - Dynamo

Nov. 05 - DE - Munich - Backstage Werk

Nov. 07 - DE - Nuremberg - Hirsch

Nov. 08 - AT - Vienna - Szene

Nov. 10 - PL - Warsaw - Proxima

Nov. 11 - DE - Berlin - Kesselhaus

Nov. 14 - DE - Heidelberg - Halle 02

Nov. 16 - DE - Cologne - Live Music Hall

Nov. 17 - NL– Leiden - Gebr De Nobel

Nov. 19 - BE - Antwerp - Trix

Nov. 20 - DE - Dortmund - FZW

Nov. 21 - DE - Hamburg - Gruenspan

Nov. 25 - SE - Gothenburg - Trädgårn

Nov. 27 - NO - Oslo - Youngs

Nov. 28 - SE - Stockholm - Fållan

Nov. 30 - FI - Helsinki - Tavastia

Stapp is known as frontman for CREED (over 50 million albums sold worldwide), and for his work as a solo artist who released the platinum-certified "The Great Divide" (2005) and "Proof Of Life" (2013), which featured his first solo Billboard No. 1, "Slow Suicide".

Stapp went through a highly publicized, drug-inflamed meltdown in 2014, after which he entered into an intensive rehab program. Stapp also lost custody of his three children during this period, while also missing a court hearing and allegedly threatening to kill President Obama.

Stapp is now sober and in intensive therapy. He takes medication for bipolar disorder — a condition that causes unexpected shifts in mood, energy and activity levels — works through a 12-step program, and meets with a sponsor, saying, "Nothing is more important than my sobriety."