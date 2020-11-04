SCOTT PHILLIPS Says There Has Been 'Talk' Of CREED Reunion: 'It's A Possibility Down The Road'

Scott Phillips says that a reunion of CREED is "a possibility down the road."

This past June, CREED updated its Facebook profile with an old photo, igniting rumors of the band's imminent return.

Phillips, who is promoting ALTER BRIDGE's new EP, "Walk The Sky 2.0", discussed the chances of a CREED comeback during a new interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio.

Asked about CREED changing its social media a few moths ago to reflect a classic band photo, the drummer said: "I didn't know that that had happened. That's interesting. I'm the worst when it comes to social media. I go through phases where I'm into it for about two days, and then I don't pick it up for about two months. But, that being said, there's always talk every now and then of the possibility of us getting back together and doing some stuff. We're all in a good spot right now where we feel like we have a good relationship amongst the four of us. Obviously, Mark [Tremonti, guitar] and Brian [Marshall, bass] and I are in the same band together. But Scott [Stapp, vocals] seems to be doing really, really well. There's some dialogue. We tend to check up on each other when it's birthdays and holidays, things like that. So, there has been some chatter, and there's no specific timetable for anything or no specific plans, but it's a possibility down the road. We'll just kind of let it play out naturally and see what happens."

Phillips's latest comments echo those of Stapp, who told "Whiplash", the KLOS radio show hosted by Full Metal Jackie, in July that he wouldn't rule out a CREED return, eight years after the band completed a tour in support of its fourth album, 2009's "Full Circle".

"For the longest time, there's been nothing but positivity and support for each other with the guys and myself," he said. "And so anything is possible. If that time comes, I guarantee you, and you can be sure, that we will let the whole world know."

CREED disbanded in 2004 but reunited five years later for the aforementioned "Full Circle" LP and an extensive tour. The band had begun working in 2012 on a follow-up album, but the project was abandoned. Stapp has since toured and recorded as a solo artist, although he suffered a drug-related mental breakdown in 2014 and spent several years recovering from that.

Back in 2019, Tremonti said in an interview on Jamey Jasta's podcast that he was sitting on an album's worth of material for CREED. Asked whether CREED could reunite again, Tremonti said, "People say, 'Is it done? Is it over? Is there new music coming out?' I'm sitting on an entire CREED album... When we were together doing the reunion tour, we put a lot of music together and I have like really sketchy little demos of probably 13 songs. I listened to them maybe a year ago and they're good songs."

Tremonti added: "It's just, there's no time. Is it good enough for me to put everything on the back burner that I've been working on for the past 14 years? No. Is it good enough to maybe 10 years from now or seven years from now... or some big resurgence happens or there's an anniversary where everybody's like, 'We want to see CREED and the world demands it like they used to.' I wouldn't say no."

Tremonti, who also leads his own self-named band and plays in ALTER BRIDGE with the other instrumental members of CREED, told The Pulse Of Radio a while back he doesn't see CREED working again anytime soon. "I'm just so full of commitments between TREMONTI and ALTER BRIDGE, and juggling these two bands writing-wise and just touring-wise, it's like almost impossible to do all three, and I'm very satisfied with what I'm doing now," he said.

