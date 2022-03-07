SCOTT IAN Reflects On ANTHRAX's First Pandemic-Era Performance: 'I Was Worried About Hurting Myself'

During an interview with Danny Wimmer Presents conducted at last September's Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, ANTHRAX's Scott Ian and Frank Bello reflected on their first pandemic-era performance which took place two months earlier at Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin.

Scott said: "The first date back was [July] 15th [of 2021], and I think it had been literally 20 months to the day for us since we had finished the 'For All Kings' tour. So, yeah, it was definitely exciting. It was very unreal — that's how it felt for me — because it had been seemingly a long time. I don't know that we've ever gone 20 months in our 40 years [without playing a show]."

Asked if they felt nervous prior to taking the stage at Rock Fest after not performing for so long, Frank said: "Honestly, I did. To be honest with you, I did, because it was so long. And what was it like again. And it was weird to step on the stage. It was, like, 'Am I gonna be all right? Was I in [good] enough shape?' All that stuff. 'Is everything okay? Am I gonna break down?' All that good stuff comes in. But after the first song, it all comes back."

Added Scott: "Similar to Frankie, I was worried about my physical condition, because when you don't use certain muscles for a long time. I do my fair share of headbanging, I guess, at home, if I'm listening to SLAYER or something, but not like being on stage. I was actually worried about hurting myself. But I was okay."

Formed by Ian and bassist Dan Lilker in Queens, New York on July 18, 1981, ANTHRAX was one of the first thrash metal bands to emerge from the East Coast and quickly became regarded as a leader in the genre alongside METALLICA, SLAYER and MEGADETH.

Active over the past five decades, ANTHRAX has released 11 studio albums, been awarded multiple gold and platinum certifications, received six Grammy nominations, toured the world since 1984 playing thousands of shows, including headlining Madison Square Garden and playing Yankee Stadium with the "Big Four".

The arrival of 2016's "For All Kings" followed a five-year period during which the group experienced a rebirth of sorts, beginning with ANTHRAX's inclusion on the "Big Four" tour, and continuing with the 2011 release of comeback LP "Worship Music".

