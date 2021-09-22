Scott Gorham says that "the time was right" for him to leave BLACK STAR RIDERS.

Gorham was in BLACK STAR RIDERS for nearly a decade, having formed the band in 2013 with other THIN LIZZY members after deciding to write and record new music under a new moniker. BLACK STAR RIDERS' original lineup was completed by vocalist Ricky Warwick, guitarist Damon Johnson, bassist Marco Mendoza and drummer Jimmy DeGrasso.

Earlier today, Gorham released the following statement: "As you all are now aware, I have decided to leave BLACK STAR RIDERS to concentrate on putting THIN LIZZY on the road again next year (which will include Ricky Warwick).

"Leaving a close-knit working environment, shared with good friends over 8 years is never easy, but I felt that the time was right, especially knowing that Ricky and the band and how great they are, would be in no danger at all to carry on without me. I am certain that they will build on past successes and I look forward to listening to their new album.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to thank each and everyone of our fans for your fantastic support over the years, we always had a blast touring and being able to shake hands with so many of you in person. Thank you also to all the well-wishers who have posted such great comments on the web — it was very much appreciated.

"There has been some speculation regarding the state of my health, so I'd like to let you all know that I am very well, having had the 2 covid jabs and getting my flu shot tomorrow and trying to improve my game of golf, which has gone south recently… unfortunately.

"Regarding THIN LIZZY concerts in 2022 — this is currently in the planning stages and I will make sure to let you know of our progress regarding line-ups and dates.

"Once again, I miss you all and thank you all and hopefully see you all very soon.

"Alright then… who's buying?!"

BLACK STAR RIDERS announced Gorham's departure on Monday (September 20), with Warwick saying in a statement: "We are very sad to see Scott go, but we discussed a very heavy world touring commitment on the new record and Scott decided he wanted to concentrate just on THIN LIZZY — and being the legend he is, none of us can blame him.

"We all wish him the best and he will be looking to put THIN LIZZY back out on the road from 2022 onwards with a busy schedule, so he won't be missing me too much!"

BLACK STAR RIDERS said that they will not seek a replacement for Gorham and will instead carry on as a four-piece, with Ricky handling a lot of the guitar parts alongside Christian Martucci, who joined the band after album number three in 2018.

BLACK STAR RIDERS are due to enter the studio in Los Angeles on October 14 with longtime producer Jay Ruston (STONE SOUR, STEEL PANTHER, URIAH HEEP, ANTHRAX) to begin recording the follow-up to 2019's "Another State Of Grace". The as-yet untitled fifth album will arrive in early 2023, and dates are booked to start within a couple of weeks of release.

Los Angeles drummer Zak St. John will join BLACK STAR RIDERS to track the new album.

