SCOTT GORHAM Says It's 'Disappointing' THIN LIZZY Won't Be Inducted Into ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME This Year

THIN LIZZY guitarist Scott Gorham has expressed his disappointment over the fact that his band will not be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame this year.

The Phil Lynott-fronted outfit was on the ballot for the class of 2020 but failed to receive enough votes.

On Thursday (January 16), Gorham took to social media to write: "Firstly I would like to congratulate all the winners who have been inducted into the 2020 Hall Of Fame.

"I wanted to express my heartfelt gratitude to all THIN LIZZY fans around the world, who voted in huge numbers to support our nomination to be inducted into Hall Of Fame. To receive a nomination after so many years was indeed an honour and one that would have celebrated Philip for his genius to write music and lyrics that has touched us all.

"It is of course disappointing that despite your efforts, we did not make the final cut. It would have been great to be inducted, but knowing of your continued support over the years means ultimately more than being recognised by a panel of industry experts.

"I really wish there could be a Hall Of Fame for THIN LIZZY supporters, as I would definitely vote for each and everyone of you, because you truly understood what we were trying to do."

Since his untimely death in 1986, Lynott has left a musical legacy that continues to influence and inspire musicians around the globe. Even the legendary Bob Dylan has been quoted singing LIZZY's praises. Over the years, Lynott's songs have been covered by an array of such diverse performers as HENRY ROLLINS, THE CORRS, SMASHING PUMPKINS, RANDY BACHMAN, HUEY LEWIS, METALLICA and THE CURE.

In 2018, RTÉ, Ireland's national television and radio broadcaster, aired "Phil Lynott: Scéalta Ón Old Town", the story behind the making of the late THIN LIZZY singer's promotional video for his song "Old Town", on RTÉ One. The documentary was made exclusively for RTÉ.

After Lynott's death, Gorham continued to carry the torch for THIN LIZZY, reviving the band and performing with various lineups. In December 2012, Gorham formed a new band, BLACK STAR RIDERS, as an offshoot of THIN LIZZY. The quintet released its debut album, "All Hell Breaks Loose", in May 2013.

BLACK STAR RIDERS' fourth studio album, "Another State Of Grace", arrived last September via Nuclear Blast.

