SCORPIONS To Embark On 'Full-Blown' U.S. Tour In 2021

Rod MacSween, renowned music agent and founder/CEO of ITB (International Talent Booking), spoke to Pollstar about his nearly three-decade-long working relationship with German hard rock legends SCORPIONS. Asked about the band's upcoming tour plans, he said: "The Vegas residency is being moved to 2021, along with a full-blown USA run. We're planning some European festivals (current climate permitting) for summer 2021, then a fall 2021 European run, including an extensive German run."

SCORPIONS' "Sin City Nights" Las Vegas residency, which was scheduled to kick off on July 4 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, was called off due the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

"Sin City Nights" was slated to include nine performances during July 2020: 4, 8, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25.

SCORPIONS previously played a Las Vegas mini-residency in May 2016, consisting of five shows at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

SCORPIONS are currently working on a new studio album. Tentatively due in 2021, the disc will mark the German hard rock legends' first release since 2017's "Born To Touch Your Feelings - Best Of Rock Ballads", which was an anthology of SCORPIONS' new and classic material.

SCORPIONS' last full-length collection of new recordings was 2015's "Return To Forever", partially comprising songs the band had in the vault from the '80s. It was the final recorded appearance of SCORPIONS' longtime drummer James Kottak, who was dismissed from the band in September 2016. He has since been replaced by Mikkey Dee, formerly of MOTÖRHEAD.