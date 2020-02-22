SCORPIONS Singer KLAUS MEINE Undergoes Surgery To Remove Kidney Stones

February 22, 2020 0 Comments

SCORPIONS Singer KLAUS MEINE Undergoes Surgery To Remove Kidney Stones

SCORPIONS singer Klaus Meine has spoken out for the first time after undergoing surgery to remove kidney stones. As a result of the procedure, the band's concert with WHITESNAKE in Sydney on Saturday (February 22) had to be postponed.

Earlier today, the SCORPIONS social media was updated with a photo of Meine in his hospital bed, along with the following message from the 71-year-old vocalist: "Dear Fans , the good news first .... we had a fantastic show in Melbourne wednesday night at the Rod Laver Arena .... loved every minute of it .... it just feels soooo good to be back in Australia !!!! The bad news is... I have had kidney stone surgery in a Melbourne Hospital ... it was a very painful attack ,....

"In the hospital they removed the stone, and put in a stent .... can you imagine how i feel right now ??? So sorry Sydney .... Do we have to cancel again ??? It looks like it.... but we are hoping to re-schedule for next week,day to be announced.

"Dr Katz and his team are taking very good care of me ... i’m in the best hands, but i doubt i’ll be back on my feet until early next week..... with lots of Love with a Heavy Heart from Melbourne .... Klaus"

SCORPIONS and WHITESNAKE's concert in Brisbane this Monday (February 24) is expected to go ahead as planned.

This is not the first time SCORPIONS have called off a show in Sydney. Back in November 2018, the German band had to cancel its appearance in the city while supporting DEF LEPPARD on an Australian tour.

SCORPIONS are scheduled to enter a studio in Hannover, Germany in late March to begin pre-production on the new album. The LP will be recorded in Los Angeles in May and June, before the band takes over the Las Vegas Strip later in July with its exclusive headlining residency show.

Dear Fans , the good news first .... we had a fantastic show in Melbourne wednesday night at the Rod Laver Arena .......

Posted by Scorpions on Saturday, February 22, 2020

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).