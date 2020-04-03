SCORPIONS Singer KLAUS MEINE: It Feels Like We Are Watching A Science-Fiction Movie From The '80s

German hard rock legends SCORPIONS have released a video message urging the band's fans to do their part in keeping everybody healthy while they are at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the two-and-a-half-minute clip, which can be seen below, SCORPIONS singer Klaus Meine says: "We all go through very difficult times these days. Sometimes it feels like watching a science-fiction movie from the '80s. But this is not a movie — this is reality — and, unfortunately, it's not over yet. I hope you're well and healthy and stay at home, like all of us.

"Life changed so dramatically in the last couple of weeks and the last couple of days, and I know summer days are around the corner and it's not easy to stay inside. But please, please stay at home until the world starts turning around again and life comes back to normal for all of us.

"I would like to say thank you to all the doctors and nurses, all the medical staff, all the people in supermarkets selling food, truck drivers on the road who make sure that whatever we need every other day will be delivered. They do an amazing job.

"Please take good care of yourself and all your loved ones and friends. We miss you. We hope this will be over soon.

"What can I say? Don't forget — in good times and bad times, music will lift up our soul.

"I'm sending you lots of love and positive energy."

More than a million coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide and more than 55,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

There is no known cure yet for the flu-like virus, which originated in China.

U.S. officials have repeatedly urged Americans to heed what federal, state and local officials are asking of them in order to curtail the spread and dampen the impact of the virus on the population.

The elderly — especially those with heart, lung and immunological conditions — are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus.

According to the Centers For Disease Control And Protection (CDC), coronavirus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person — between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet), and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

