SCORPIONS: 'Sin City Nights' Las Vegas Residency Is Officially Postponed

May 20, 2020 0 Comments

SCORPIONS' "Sin City Nights" Las Vegas residency, which was scheduled to kick off on July 4 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, has officially been postponed. The new dates will be announced soon.

Earlier today (Wednesday, May 20), SCORPIONS released the following message via social media: "Dear fans...Our Las Vegas Residency in July at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is postponed, the new dates will be announced soon. We want our fans and everybody involved in the shows to be safe during these uncertain times. Please take good care of yourselves, stay healthy and well, and we see you again when times are better for all of us. Lots of Love ..... Scorpions"

"Sin City Nights" was slated to include nine performances during July 2020: 4, 8, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25.

SCORPIONS previously played a Las Vegas mini-residency in May 2016, consisting of five shows at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

SCORPIONS are currently working on a new studio album. Tentatively due in 2021, the disc will mark the German hard rock legends' first release since 2017's "Born To Touch Your Feelings - Best Of Rock Ballads", which was an anthology of SCORPIONS' new and classic material.

SCORPIONS' last full-length collection of new recordings was 2015's "Return To Forever", partially comprising songs the band had in the vault from the '80s. It was the final recorded appearance of SCORPIONS' longtime drummer James Kottak, who was dismissed from the band in September 2016. He has since been replaced by Mikkey Dee, formerly of MOTÖRHEAD.

