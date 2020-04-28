SCORPIONS Release Uplifting New Song 'Sign Of Hope' During Coronavirus Crisis

German hard rockers SCORPIONS have released a new song called "Sign Of Hope".

In a statement accompanying the YouTube release of the track, the band said: "We are working on lot's of Hard'n Heavy Rockers for our new album these days ... but because of the dramatic Covid-19 pandemic, we want to give you a little Sign of Hope that came straight from the heart in troubled times ... stay healthy and safe ... we love you ... Scorpions"

SCORPIONS next LP, tentatively due in 2021, will mark their first release since 2017's "Born To Touch Your Feelings - Best Of Rock Ballads", which was an anthology of SCORPIONS' new and classic material.

SCORPIONS frontman Klaus Meine recently told fan site Scorpions News that he and his bandmates have "a lot of material" written for the upcoming album, which will consist of "all new songs." He said: "At the end of the day, whenever we have a chance to go to Los Angeles and join with [producer] Greg Fidelman to really go into production — whether he comes over here [to Germany] or we go to L.A., it depends on the whole corona situation. I mean, since this lockdown is so bad for all of us and for the whole world. So, we're here and Greg's in L.A., and we are in touch on Skype and FaceTime and all that, and try to make the best out of it and try to move on with the songs. But, of course, we all can't wait for the day when we all can be together, with the whole band in the studio, working with Greg and Hans-Martin [Buff], the engineer… I'm looking forward to that — to go back to normal life and hopefully we all can go back to our work and go back to our daily, our normal life. That's what's the most important thing for all of us right now."

He continued: "The whole world is going through very difficult times, and it's very scary and frightening. We are in a very privileged situation that at least we can be at home and can work in our own studios to keep things going. After the tour we did in Australia and Southeast Asia, we had a chance to go back in the studio and keep working on new songs — write new songs, write new lyrics. It's a wonderful thing, especially in these days when we are all in a lockdown and we have no chance to go nowhere, really — we cannot travel, we cannot move. But at least we can be creative. We can take a deep dive in our own creative work. And hopefully something good comes out of it."

SCORPIONS' last full-length collection of new recordings was 2015's "Return To Forever", partially comprising songs the band had in the vault from the '80s. It was the final recorded appearance of SCORPIONS' longtime drummer James Kottak, who was dismissed from the band in September 2016. He has since been replaced by Mikkey Dee, formerly of MOTÖRHEAD.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, SCORPIONS were scheduled to take over the Las Vegas Strip in July with their exclusive headlining residency show at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The band previously played a Las Vegas mini-residency in May 2016, consisting of five shows at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

