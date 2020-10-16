SCORPIONS Release Second Fan-Created Music Video For 'Sign Of Hope'

Legendary German hard rockers SCORPIONS have released the second fan-created music video for their latest single, "Sign Of Hope".

When the band first announced the project in June, it wrote in a social media post: "Show us your 'signs' of hope! We want to use our new music video as a platform to spread a little hope in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Whether a photo or image of a blooming flower, your favorite summertime activity or you spending time with loved ones, we want to include your sign in our new 'Sign Of Hope' music video."

SCORPIONS penned the song as a positive message amid all that is going on in the world at the moment and during the recording sessions for their upcoming 19th album. Tentatively due in 2021, the disc will mark the German hard rock legends' first release since 2017's "Born To Touch Your Feelings - Best Of Rock Ballads", which was an anthology of SCORPIONS' new and classic material.

SCORPIONS' new album will be produced by Greg Fidelman, who began his career as the guitarist and songwriter for RHINO BUCKET before launching his career as a producer, engineer and mixer, finding an early mentor in Rick Rubin.

SCORPIONS' last full-length collection of new recordings was 2015's "Return To Forever", partially comprising songs the band had in the vault from the '80s. It was the final recorded appearance of SCORPIONS' longtime drummer James Kottak, who was dismissed from the band in September 2016. He has since been replaced by Mikkey Dee, formerly of MOTÖRHEAD.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, SCORPIONS were scheduled to take over the Las Vegas Strip in July with their exclusive headlining residency show at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The band previously played a Las Vegas mini-residency in May 2016, consisting of five shows at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

