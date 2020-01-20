SCORPIONS Hope To Release New Studio Album Before End Of 2020

SCORPIONS singer Klaus Meine spoke to the "Talking Pictures" TV show about the band's plans for a new studio album. The upcoming disc will mark the German hard rock legends' first release since 2017's "Born To Touch Your Feelings - Best Of Rock Ballads", which was an anthology of SCORPIONS' new and classic material.

Klaus said (see video below): "We go to Australia in February, and Southeast Asia, and when we come back, we go into the studio here in Germany, [in our] hometown of Hannover, for pre-production. And then in May, it looks like we come to Los Angeles and start working in the studio, start recording, until the residency in Vegas. And hopefully we're done by then. If not, we keep going and finish the album, which hopefully will come out at the end of the year."

Last fall, SCORPIONS guitarist Matthias Jabs revealed to New Zealand's "The Metal Bar" that the band will be working with METALLICA and SLIPKNOT producer Greg Fidelman on the upcoming disc.

SCORPIONS' last full-length collection of new recordings was 2015's "Return To Forever", partially comprising songs the band had in the vault from the '80s. It was the final recorded appearance of SCORPIONS' longtime drummer James Kottak, who was dismissed from the band in September 2016. He has since been replaced by Mikkey Dee, formerly of MOTÖRHEAD.

Earlier this month, SCORPIONS announced that they will be taking over the Las Vegas Strip later this year with their exclusive headlining residency show. Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, SCORPIONS "Sin City Nights" kicks off Saturday, July 4 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. SCORPIONS will be joined by special guests QUEENSRŸCHE.

SCORPIONS previously played a Las Vegas mini-residency in May 2016, consisting of five shows at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Support on those dates also came from QUEENSRŸCHE.

