SCORPIONS/Ex-MOTÖRHEAD Drummer MIKKEY DEE Confirms He Contracted COVID-19

Mikkey Dee has confirmed that he recently tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The former MOTÖRHEAD and current SCORPIONS drummer took to his social media to address rumors of his illness after Don Dokken recently said that Mikkey "lost 35 pounds" and "was really in bad shape" after contracting the virus in Australia.

Earlier today, Dee wrote on Instagram: "Hello guys! "I just want to set some rumors straight regarding Don Dokkens statement about my Corona situation.

"I did get Corona and was sick for about 1 month. I am now fully recovered since mid April. I was already playing hockey and drums by the end of April.

"Unfortunately my good friend Don got some info wrong. I did not get Corona in Australia, the virus was contracted in Sweden. I did not loose 35 pounds, I lost 15 pounds. But as I just mentioned, I am now fully recovered and have registred antibodies so that feels great.

"I can't wait for things to go back to normal so we can hit the road again.

"Thank you guys for caring and my heart goes out to each and everyone affected by the current situation our world is in.

"Stay safe! Mikkey"

In his interview with Songfacts, Dokken stated: "I talked to Mikkey Dee from the SCORPIONS the other night, and he and his wife got COVID in Australia. They were in the middle of nowhere and got it. He called me up and he said, 'I'll tell you, Don, you don't want to get it. I was on the floor.' He lost 35 pounds. He was sick as a dog. He was in a hospital. He was really in bad shape. He said, 'I don't know how I got it.' Because they had social distancing big-time in Australia."

