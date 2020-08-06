SCORPIONS Drummer MIKKEY DEE Checks In From The Studio: 'It Sounds Great'

SCORPIONS drummer Mikkey Dee has posted a short video update from Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, Germany, where he and his bandmates are rehearsing and doing pre-production for their upcoming studio album. Tentatively due in 2021, the disc will mark the German hard rock legends' first release since 2017's "Born To Touch Your Feelings - Best Of Rock Ballads", which was an anthology of SCORPIONS' new and classic material.

In the video, which can be seen below, Mikkey says in part: "Hi everyone. Just a quick update from the studio. Today is Tuesday, and we are done for today. We worked very hard… We're doing really well and we're getting forward one day at a time, but it sounds great. And, well, we'll be back tomorrow."

SCORPIONS originally intended to record the new album in Los Angeles with producer Greg Fidelman, whose previous credits include SLIPKNOT and METALLICA. However, because of the pandemic, most of the work so far had been done remotely, with Fidelman taking part via Zoom.

SCORPIONS singer Klaus Meine recently told Talking Metal that the goal with using Fidelman to produce the new LP is to bring "the old vibe from albums like 'Blackout', 'Love At First Sting' or even 'Lovedrive'. We try to focus on those albums and this attitude," he said. "If we get there, who knows — it's so many years later. But it's the spirit and it's the whole vibe around this album. This time, the focus is on the harder songs."

According to Meine, SCORPIONS' new LP will feature "no outside writers at all," unlike 2015's "Return To Forever", which was largely co-written by the album's producers, Mikael Nord Andersson and Martin Hansen.

Fidelman began his career as the guitarist and songwriter for RHINO BUCKET before launching his career as a producer, engineer and mixer, finding an early mentor in Rick Rubin.

SCORPIONS' last full-length collection of new recordings was the aforementioned "Return To Forever", partially comprising songs the band had in the vault from the '80s. It was the final recorded appearance of SCORPIONS' longtime drummer James Kottak, who was dismissed from the band in September 2016. He has since been replaced by Dee, formerly of MOTÖRHEAD.

