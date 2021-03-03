SCORPIONS Are 'Almost Done' Recording New Album

SCORPIONS' Mikkey Dee has just returned to Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, Germany to resume recording the band's upcoming studio album. Tentatively due in 2021, the disc will mark the German-Polish-Swedish hard rock legends' first release since 2017's "Born To Touch Your Feelings - Best Of Rock Ballads", which was an anthology of SCORPIONS' new and classic material.

Earlier today, Dee shared a Twitter video message recorded in his Hannover hotel room, where he is quarantining for a week before rejoining his bandmates in the studio. The Swedish drummer said in the clip (see below): "We are gonna finish up the album, and we are working really hard on that. And it's coming together; we're almost done. So, I've got one more little run to go here, and that's about it. The other guys have been working while I've been in Sweden, of course, but there's a few more little things to do on the drums."

SCORPIONS originally intended to record the new album in Los Angeles with producer Greg Fidelman, whose previous credits include SLIPKNOT and METALLICA. However, because of the pandemic, most of the work so far has been done remotely, with Fidelman taking part via Zoom.

Singer Klaus Meine recently told Talking Metal that the goal with using Fidelman to produce the new LP is to bring "the old vibe from albums like 'Blackout', 'Love At First Sting' or even 'Lovedrive'. We try to focus on those albums and this attitude," he said. "If we get there, who knows — it's so many years later. But it's the spirit and it's the whole vibe around this album. This time, the focus is on the harder songs."

According to Meine, SCORPIONS' new LP will feature "no outside writers at all," unlike 2015's "Return To Forever", which was largely co-written by the album's producers, Mikael Nord Andersson and Martin Hansen.

Fidelman began his career as the guitarist and songwriter for RHINO BUCKET before launching his career as a producer, engineer and mixer, finding an early mentor in Rick Rubin.

SCORPIONS' last full-length collection of new recordings was the aforementioned "Return To Forever", partially comprising songs the band had in the vault from the '80s. It was the final recorded appearance of SCORPIONS' longtime drummer James Kottak, who was dismissed from the band in September 2016. He has since been replaced by Mikkey Dee, formerly of MOTÖRHEAD.

