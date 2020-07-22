SCORPIONS Announce Rescheduled Dates For 'Sin City Nights' Las Vegas Residency

SCORPIONS have announced the rescheduled dates for their "Sin City Nights" Las Vegas residency. The run of shows, which was originally slated to take place this month, will now happen next May at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Support will come from QUEENSRŸCHE.

"Sin City Nights" 2021 dates:

May 8

May 12

May 15

May 18

May 20

May 22

May 26

May 28

May 30

All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you are a ticketholder and cannot make the new show date, you will receive an e-mail from your ticket provider, or you can visit livenation.com/refund.

SCORPIONS previously played a Las Vegas mini-residency in May 2016, consisting of five shows at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

The band's longtime agent Rod MacSween recently told Pollstar that SCORPIONS will embark on "a full-blown USA run" in 2021.

SCORPIONS are currently working on a new studio album. Tentatively due in 2021, the disc will mark the German hard rock legends' first release since 2017's "Born To Touch Your Feelings - Best Of Rock Ballads", which was an anthology of SCORPIONS' new and classic material.

SCORPIONS' last full-length collection of new recordings was 2015's "Return To Forever", partially comprising songs the band had in the vault from the '80s. It was the final recorded appearance of SCORPIONS' longtime drummer James Kottak, who was dismissed from the band in September 2016. He has since been replaced by Mikkey Dee, formerly of MOTÖRHEAD.

