SCORPIONS And WHITESNAKE Reschedule Sydney Concert, Cancel Auckland Show

The SCORPIONS and WHITESNAKE show which was meant to go ahead at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, February 22 has now been rescheduled to take place this Wednesday, February 26. All existing tickets remain valid without the need for exchange.

Unfortunately, due to insurmountable logistical issues, the SCORPIONS and WHITESNAKE show scheduled to take place at the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on Thursday, February 27 has been canceled.

After playing in Melbourne, Australia on Wednesday night, SCORPIONS singer Klaus Meine underwent surgery to remove kidney stones.

Meine described it on social media as "a very painful attack" and apologized fro postponing the Sydney concert.

Earlier today, Klaus posted the following message: "Dear Fans , looks like I'm on my way to Sydney tomorrow .... it would mean the world to me if we finally could play the Show on Wednesday Night ... i feel still a bit beaten up , but Dr. Katz said .... you can do it my friend ... Let's Rock it Sydney ..... Are you ready for the Sting ????? Cheers Klaus"

This is not the first time SCORPIONS had called off a show in Sydney. Back in November 2018, the German band had to cancel its appearance in the city while supporting DEF LEPPARD on an Australian tour.

SCORPIONS are scheduled to enter a studio in Hannover, Germany in late March to begin pre-production on the new album. The LP will be recorded in Los Angeles in May and June, before the band takes over the Las Vegas Strip later in July with its exclusive headlining residency show.



