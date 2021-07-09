SAXON's New Album Gets Official Release Date

British heavy metal legends SAXON will release their new album on February 4, 2022.

The LP's arrival date was announced by SAXON singer Biff Byford in a video message earlier today.

"I'm just about to sign off on the last mix from [producer] Andy Sneap, so it should be ready real soon," Biff stated about the record. "You're gonna be able to pre-order the album on October the 29th, and the album is coming out on February the 4th."

This past April, Biff told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" about a possible title for the new SAXON LP: "I've got a couple of working titles. I'm not supposed to tell anybody, but seeing as it's America, I'll let you know, okay? We might call it 'Carpe Diem', which is Latin for 'Seize The Day'. Which I quite like. It looks good — SAXON 'Seize The Day'. Or we might call it 'The Pilgrimage', which is another song that we have on the album. So there you go."

Byford went on to say that SAXON wanted to hold off on releasing the new LP so he and his bandmates can hit the road in the support of the effort. "Then we have all year to tour on the album," he said.

The first single from SAXON's new album will likely arrive at the end of this year.

In March 2020, Biff told The Metal Voice about the musical direction of the new SAXON material: "It's heavy. I would say the direction is the same as 'Thunderbolt' [2018] and 'Battering Ram' [2015] [and] 'Sacrifice' [2013]. It's heavy and it's quite British[-sounding]; we like to retain that. Me and [bassist] Nibbs [Carter] wrote most of the songs again."

He continued: "What I do, I have a start time when I want the boys to start writing, and that's how we do albums. And Nibbs is just a fiend with it — he just writes so many ideas down; it's crazy. I'm getting ideas from all the boys, but predominantly most of them are from Nibbs.

"So, yeah, it's heavy," he added. "There's some great guitar playing on it from the boys. And Nigel's [Glockler] drumming is up there with much younger drummers, if you know what I mean — he's pushing himself very hard with it."

SAXON released a covers album, "Inspirations", in March via Silver Lining Music. The 11-track effort contains some of the classic rock songs that influenced Byford and the rest of the band.

Byford and guitarist Paul Quinn are the sole remaining original members in SAXON's current lineup.

Originally from South Yorkshire, England, SAXON has gone on to sell about 23 million albums and has produced such classic songs as "Denim And Leather", "Princess Of The Night", "Wheels Of Steel" and "Power And Glory".

Biff recently collaborated with his son Seb (NAKED SIX) on a new album, "Red Brick City", to be released later this month under the band name HEAVY WATER.

