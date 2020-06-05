SAXON Singer BIFF BYFORD And Son Announce First Virtual Concert

June 5, 2020 0 Comments

SAXON singer Biff Byford and his son Seb have announced their first Stageit virtual concert, set to take place on Saturday, June 20 at at 8 p.m. U.K. time.

Says Biff: "Following the great success of the videos myself and Seb have posted throughout the lock down period, we have decided to do a full 'concert' for you to enjoy from the comfort of your own living rooms!

"Via the Stage It Platform, tickets are available for $5.00 USD (approx. £4.00 GBP). There are only 500 tickets available for this so buy now to avoid missing out on this show.

"We will be playing an array of songs from the SAXON & NAKED SIX, catalogue together with Cover Versions and anything else we think of! We will also be answering the odd question or three.

"For those un familiar with Stage It — it's a streaming platform that allows access to the concert once you have purchased a ticket. The concert is only streamed LIVE so no option to view again at a later date. Stage It has their own currency called 'notes' and 10 notes cost $1.00 — so our show is 50 notes ($5.00). It's easy to sign up and you can load notes via a credit / debit card or Paypal and you can use these to purchase tickets for any of the other Artists Stage it hosts and also to tip those Artist's if you wish to. There is a cool Chat screen also that you can use to talk to other concert goers before the concert, during and after and also you can submit any questions for myself and Seb here also.

"Best to log on via a laptop or desk top as mobile devices have been known to not always work as they should."

Byford's first solo album, "School Of Hard Knocks", was released on February 21 via Silver Lining Music. The disc features Byford on vocals (and a spot of four-string thunder) along with OPETH's Fredrik Åkesson on guitars, drummer Christian Lundqvist and bass player Gus Macricostas. The album also features guest appearances by Phil Campbell (MOTÖRHEAD), Alex Holzwarth (RHAPSODY OF FIRE and TURILLI/LIONE RHAPSODY), Nick Barker (VOICES), Dave Kemp (WAYWARD SONS) and Nibbs Carter (SAXON). The LP was produced by Byford, recorded by Jacky Lehmann at Brighton Electric Studios in Brighton (U.K.) and mixed at Queen Street Studios in Stockholm (Sweden) by Mats Valentin.

BIFF & SEB BYFORD ANNOUNCE ONLINE ACOUSTIC CONCERT!!

We are very pleased to announce our first STAGE IT Concert on...

Posted by Saxon on Friday, June 5, 2020


