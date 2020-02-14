SAXON Frontman BIFF BYFORD Unveils Video For 'Me And You' Song From 'School Of Hard Knocks' Solo Album

Legendary SAXON frontman Biff Byford has released the official music video for his new solo single "Me And You". The song is taken from Byford's first solo album "School Of Hard Knocks", which is set for release on February 21 via Silver Lining Music.

"Happy Valentine's Day," says Biff. "I wrote this song for my wife and our 25th anniversary but I think it can be for anybody who's in a relationship. We all have anniversaries and memories. [It's] not my usual style of song but it's always good to throw in a curveball!"

With his roots firmly in the north of England, Biff has earned the right to be considered The Heavy Metal Bard Of The North and his debut album reflects the man and his personality, his loves and his musical versatility.

"School Of Hard Knocks" features Byford on vocals (and a spot of four-string thunder) along with Fredrik Åkesson (OPETH) on guitars, drummer Christian Lundqvist and bass player Gus Macricostas. The album also features guest appearances by Phil Campbell (MOTÖRHEAD), Alex Holzwarth (RHAPSODY OF FIRE and TURILLI/LIONE RHAPSODY), Nick Barker (VOICES), Dave Kemp (WAYWARD SONS) and Nibbs Carter (SAXON). The album was produced by Byford, recorded by Jacky Lehmann at Brighton Electric Studios in Brighton (U.K.) and mixed at Queen Street Studios in Stockholm (Sweden) by Mats Valentin.

"School Of Hard Knocks" fulfils Byford's long-standing wish to explore rock 'n' roll a little more. The album is a personal journey highlighting his life and his passionate interests, from the history of the Middle Ages to growing up in the industrial North. A classic, masterfully constructed old-school British hard rock album, "School Of Hard Knocks" embraces a variety of musical genres and includes the Yorkshire folk classic "Scarborough Fair", famously covered by SIMON & GARFUNKEL. Byford and Fredrik Åkesson's arrangement breathes new life into the legendary song.

Byford recently announced his first-ever solo tour dates. The tour begins in the U.K. in April and continues to Europe in May. The show, in the form of "An Evening With...", will be split into two halves. The first features Biff in conversation with Don Jamieson (American comedian and star of VH1 Classic's "That Metal Show") on all aspects of his life and career. After the break, Biff and his band will play some new songs, covers and, maybe, a SAXON song or two.

Biff says: "It's a show I've wanted to do for a long time and one which I don't think has been done in hard rock before. It'll be something different and a lot of fun."

