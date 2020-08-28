SAUL Collaborates With DISTURBED's DAVID DRAIMAN On New Song 'King Of Misery'

Iowa-based rock quartet SAUL will release its debut album, "Rise As Equals", on October 23 via Spinefarm Records.

The band has shared the new song "King Of Misery", which was co-written by DISTURBED's David Draiman. Check it out below.

"'King Of Misery' is a track that we hope all people can relate to at some point in their lives," explains singer Blake Bedsaul. "It's about being aware that your life is spiraling out of control and warning everyone around you that if they stay, you'll only drag them down with you. We are the rulers of our own domain but there are certain life lessons that you can only learn in the struggle. At that point, we all become the 'King Of Misery.'"

Guitarist Zach Bedsaul offered further insight, saying: "It was a very unique experience being able to write a song with someone as influential as David Draiman. His humble and down-to-earth nature made it such a comfortable experience. It wasn't ideal having writing sessions over Zoom. But we definitely made it work. We knew we wanted to write a song that once you heard it, it would give you an emotional concussion."

He finishes: "'King Of Misery' is a blast into reality that most people don't want to face and spend years running from."

Draiman himself weighed in on working with SAUL on the track, stating: "These guys were a pleasure to work with, as they are talented, dedicated, diligent, and already armed with an arsenal of hooks. I was honored to be able to contribute."

Blake also highlights the turbocharged lyrical current that runs through the album. "'Rise As Equals' is the full embodiment of all the trials and tribulations we face as a band, fathers, sons, brothers, and humans," he explains. "We write about everything from our biggest fears in songs like 'Looking To Fight' and 'Don't Close Your Eyes', while the title track is an ode to the wonderful men and women that make up our amazing fan base known as 'The Equals.'"

"Rise As Equals" track listing:

01. Trial By Fire

02. Looking To Fight

03. Brother

04. King Of Misery

05. Get It Right

06. Rise As Equals

07. Inside

08. Don't Close Your Eyes

09. Levee

10. Here And Now

11. The Toll

12. Things Change

13. Sticks And Stones

14. Welcome To The Machine

