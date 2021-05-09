SATYRICON 'Will Continue To Be Unpredictable And Creative And Innovative' On Upcoming Album

SATYRICON drummer Kjetil-Vidar "Frost" Haraldstad has confirmed to the "Heavy Demons" radio show in a new interview that the band's working on the follow-up to 2017's "Deep Calleth Upon Deep" LP. "There will be a new album in 2022," he said. "And we will continue to be unpredictable and creative and innovative, I hope. That flame has never died in us; it's still burning. We're moving ahead, and we're still evolving."

This past March, SATYRICON frontman Sigurd "Satyr" Wongraven shared an Instagram photo of him in the studio with THORNS guitarist, keyboardist and programmer Snorre Ruch, and he included the following message: "Snorre Ruch and have been sparring musically for over twenty years with THORNS and @satyriconofficial This project is the new SATYRICON album that I'm working on which is close to a musical work in its approach. It is not a collection of songs and it does not have the instrumentation you are used to hearing. Black Metal has unlimited forms of expression as long as it has the feeling that is unique to real Black Metal. You'll like this and I look forward to sharing it with you in about one year from now."

"Deep Calleth Upon Deep" was released in September 2017 via Napalm Records. The disc was recorded in Oslo, Norway and Vancouver, Canada, during early 2017 and mixed together with revered studio guru Mike Fraser (who previously worked on SATYRICON's 2006 album, "Now, Diabolical").

Frost told "The Jasta Show" that "Deep Calleth Upon Deep" is an album that he and his bandmates had worked on "for a long time. It's all about getting the right expression for each and every song," he explained. "It has never been anything that we've discussed in the band, but at least I personally feel that every song has a life of its own, a very strong and unique identity. This album is really about giving life to those eight songs that constitute it. Like with every SATYRICON album, I guess it's very, very diverse, and this is more true than ever with the new one. In particular, when it comes to this identity bit, I feel the songs, even if they fit extremely well together in a compilation of songs, each and every one, it's very, very different from the others — almost like human beings are different from each other."

SATYRICON's first two albums, 1993's "Dark Medieval Times" and 1994's "The Shadowthrone", will be released as remixed and remastered reissues with altered cover artworks, on May 28 via Napalm Records.

