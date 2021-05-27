SATYRICON Exhibition 'Satyricon & Munch' To Explore Intersection Of Black Metal And Visual Art

Norwegian black metal veterans SATYRICON have teamed up with Munch Museum for an upcoming exhibit, set to open in Oslo, Norway in early 2022.

The exhibition "Satyricon & Munch" explores the intersection of black metal and visual art, where a specially composed musical work is connected with a selection of Edvard Munch's images. When you enter the large hall on Munch Museum's tenth floor, this exhibition will create an atmosphere that opens up new entrances to Munch's work, and to SATYRICON's music.

Says SATYRICON: "Since the fall of 2018, SATYRICON has been working on the writing and recording of a musical work whose main objective is to create a symbiosis with Edvard Munch's iconic art in an exhibition that will be held at the new Munch Museum in Oslo, Norway, opening 26/3/2022. Following the exhibition will be the release of the musical work in album format, carrying the same title as the exhibition, 'Satyricon & Munch'.

"We consider this massive challenge the greatest honor of our career. Edvard Munch created some of the most iconic images in the world of art and through his career demonstrated the kind of courage and freedom we have always embraced and aspired to us as artists ourselves. To write music whose ambition is to take the art of Munch into uncharted territory is quite a journey to be on. We look forward to sharing more details with you in the coming months."

Earlier in the month, SATYRICON drummer Kjetil-Vidar "Frost" Haraldstad told the "Heavy Demons" radio show about the band's upcoming album: "We will continue to be unpredictable and creative and innovative, I hope. That flame has never died in us; it's still burning. We're moving ahead, and we're still evolving."

SATYRICON's latest album, "Deep Calleth Upon Deep", was released in September 2017 via Napalm Records. The disc was recorded in Oslo, Norway and Vancouver, Canada, during early 2017 and mixed together with revered studio guru Mike Fraser (who previously worked on SATYRICON's 2006 album, "Now, Diabolical").

SATYRICON's first two albums, 1993's "Dark Medieval Times" and 1994's "The Shadowthrone", will be released as remixed and remastered reissues with altered cover artworks, on May 28 via Napalm Records.

