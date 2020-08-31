SANCTUARY: 30th-Anniversary Edition Of 'Into The Mirror Black' To Include Demo Tracks, Live Recordings

SANCTUARY will release the 30th-anniversary edition of "Into The Mirror Black" on October 9.

"Into The Mirror Black", originally released in 1990, is a truly special, much-revered metal record, which received massive critical acclaim back when it came out and is still loved dearly to the very day. Its gloomy atmosphere and thought-provoking lyrics, its brilliant mix borderlining heavy and thrash metal, its stellar guitar work and the expressive vocals of the one and only Warrel Dane are just some of the reasons why this record stood the test of time.

In 2020, "Into The Mirror Black" celebrates its 30th anniversary and while the plans to commemorate this event live with current singer Joseph Michael (WITHERFALL) had to be postponed, these limited triple vinyl and double-CD deluxe editions, created with guitarist Lenny Rutledge, honor the timeless grandeur of "Into The Mirror Black" extremely well and will be released through Century Media Records as strictly limited formats.

Rutledge comments: "We are so excited to finally be releasing this special edition of 'Into The Mirror Black'! The remaster of the original songs sounds awesome and the 1990 'Black Reflections' live concert is finally going to be released in all its authentic live glory. The live material was mixed and mastered by Zeuss and is presented as recorded. No re-recordings or overdubs. Look for SANCTUARY on tour in fall of 2021 playing the entire 'Into The Mirror Black' set. We can't wait to bring the live show to Europe, USA and South America in 2021."

"Into The Mirror Black" was carefully remastered by Chris "Zeuss" Harris (QUEENSRŸCHE, ICED EARTH, OVERKILL) to make it sound a bit fuller and heavier without losing the original feel and the extra tracks are real gems for SANCTUARY devotees: rhree previously unreleased studio demos (including "I'm Insane") and an entire, newly mixed 10-track live album from 1990, which was only partially released on a rare promo EP.

"The concert from 1990 is a total snapshot in time when the band was at its peak," says Zeuss. "It's captured before the initial breakup which led to Warrel and Jim [Sheppard, bass] forming NEVERMORE. Hearing it brought me right back to the first time I personally saw them."

Apart from its sonic treasures, this new edition also offers tons of rare and previously unpublished photos as well as liner notes from Rutledge and bassist Jim Sheppard, who share memories, good and bad, tour stories and give insight into the creation of this opus resulting in a companion release to 2017's "Inception".

"Into The Mirror Black (30th Anniversary Edition)" will be released as limited LP edition containing three 180-gram vinyls housed in a widespined gatefold sleeve and includes an eight-page LP-sized booklet, and the 2CD format comes in a digipak and slipcase packaging.

The track listing is below:

Disc 1 (60:53)

01. Future Tense (5:07)

02. Taste Revenge (5:03)

03. Long Since Dark (5:06)

04. Epitaph (6:03)

05. Eden Lies Obscured (5:23)

06. The Mirror Black (5:06)

07. Seasons of Destruction (4:51)

08. One More Murder (4:20)

09. Communion (5:38)

10. Future Tense (Demo 1989) (5:16)

11. I Am Insane (Demo 1989) (4:04)

12. Mirror Black (Demo 1989) (4:56)

Disc 2 (49:26)

01. Eden Lies Obscured (Live 1990) (5:15)

02. Seasons of Destruction (Live 1990) (5:01)

03. Die For My Sins (Live 1990) (4:05)

04. Future Tense (Live 1990) (5:15)

05. White Rabbit (Live 1990) (5:37)

06. Taste Revenge (Live 1990) (5:09)

07. Long Since Dark (Live 1990) (5:08)

08. Sanctuary (Live 1990) (4:25)

09. One More Murder (Live 1990) (4:13)

10. Battle Angels (Live 1990) (5:18)

The "Into The Mirror Black (30th Anniversary Edition)" will be also available as limited lilac vinyl (200 copies, exclusively available through www.cmdistro.de) and limited gray vinyl (300 copies).

Lineup (on this recording):

Warrel Dane - Vocals

Lenny Rutledge - Guitars

Sean Blosl - Guitars

Jim Sheppard - Bass

Dave Budbill - Drums

Dane died in December 2017 in São Paulo, Brazil at the age of 56. The musician reportedly had a heart attack during the night and could not be revived. At the time of his death, Warrel was recording his posthumously released solo album "Shadow Work".