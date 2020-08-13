SAMMY HAGAR's Charity Concert At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Has Been Canceled

SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE's previously announced September 18 appearance as the headliner of Rockin' Fore The Kids at Cleveland's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has been canceled. According to Cleveland.com, representatives for Hagar have confirmed that the performance has been called off "due [to] city/state regulations on public gatherings." Tickets for the show, which cost $250, were listed as sold out as of Thursday afternoon.

This past spring, Hagar made headlines when he told Rolling Stone that he was willing to go out and play shows before the pandemic has subsided. "I'm not going to go around spreading the disease," he explained. "But there may be a time where we have to sacrifice. I mean, how many people die on the Earth every day? I have no idea. I'm sorry to say it, but we all gotta die, man."

Sammy also said that he would be willing to play live concerts in packed venues "before there's a vaccine, if it's declining and seems to be going away."

Hagar later released a statement in which he insisted that he will do his part in "getting back to work in a safe and responsible way and getting this economy rolling again."

In May, SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE's U.S. tour with NIGHT RANGER was officially canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

Joining Hagar in THE CIRCLE are bassist Michael Anthony (VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT), drummer Jason Bonham (BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING) and guitarist Vic Johnson (THE WABORITAS).

THE CIRCLE's first album of all-original material, "Space Between", was released in May 2019 via BMG.

