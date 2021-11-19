SAMMY HAGAR To Perform At Halftime During RAIDERS Vs. BENGALS Game In Las Vegas

Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer and Grammy Award-winning artist Sammy Hagar will provide halftime entertainment this Sunday (November 21) when the Las Vegas Raiders host Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"It's going to be a blast to come out this weekend and rock the Raiders' halftime show," said Hagar. "I have a great deal of respect for Mark Davis and it's incredible what he and the team have brought to Las Vegas, which is like a second home to me. I'm also excited to be there for a game that's honoring the military. I've done some cool things in my life, and this is up there."

Hagar has been recognized as one of rock music's most dynamic and prolific artists. From his multi-platinum solo career to his ride as frontman of bands MONTROSE, VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT and his latest supergroup, THE CIRCLE, Sammy has amassed 25 platinum albums on sales surpassing 50 million worldwide. Since launching his flagship Cabo Wabo Cantina, Hagar turned a lifelong passion for great food, music and spirits into a thriving and iconic lifestyle brand that encompasses top-shelf spirits labels and restaurants.

Hagar will be joined by guitarist Vic Johnson from THE CIRCLE and this will be the first performance to be backed by the Raiders House Band. On the playlist Sunday for the acclaimed musician, who plays to a sold-out Las Vegas residency with his critically acclaimed "Sammy & Friends" show at The STRAT, are "Right Now" and "There's Only One Way To Rock".

Hagar joins a diverse list of performers to entertain fans during Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium in 2021. Electronic music producer and DJ Marshmello electrified the crowd at intermission on November while the Grambling State University "World Famed Tiger Marching Band" performed at halftime of the October 24 game. Rap icons TWICE entertained at Raiders halftime in 2021 with Ludacris on October 10 and Too $hort and Ice Cube at intermission of the Raiders' regular season opener on September 13.

At halftime on September 26, Raiders legend and Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2021 inductee Tom Flores was honored and presented with his Hall Of Fame ring. Lifelong Raiders fan and entertainment superstar Carlos Santana put on a stirring two-song set at halftime of the August 14 game, the first with fans at Allegiant Stadium.