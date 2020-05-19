SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE's Summer 2020 U.S. Tour With NIGHT RANGER Is Officially Canceled

May 19, 2020 0 Comments

SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE's Summer 2020 U.S. Tour With NIGHT RANGER Is Officially Canceled

SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE's previously announced U.S. tour with NIGHT RANGER has been officially canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

Produced by Live Nation, the outing was scheduled to kick off July 9 in West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre and make stops in Tampa, Cincinnati, Dallas, Phoenix and more, before wrapping September 20 in Chula Vista, California at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Earlier today, the following message was posted on Hagar's social media: "The SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Summer 2020 Tour has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We want our fans to know that ticket holders will be emailed directly from the ticketing company with their refund options, including a full refund, so please look out for their communication in the coming days.

"We're disappointed that the current situation has forced us to make this call but our top priority is the health and safety of our entire CIRCLE which extends from the band to our touring family to the venue staff at every show and especially to our fans.

"We can't wait for the day when we're safely on the other side of this and can hit the stage and celebrate with you again. Until then, stay safe and we'll do our best to continue entertaining you with our Lockdown Sessions! Sending Love & Light - Sammy, Michael, Jason & Vic"

WHITESNAKE recently pulled out of SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE's tour with NIGHT RANGER so that frontman David Coverdale can undergo surgery for bilateral inguinal hernia.

Joining Hagar in THE CIRCLE are bassist Michael Anthony (VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT), drummer Jason Bonham (BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING) and guitarist Vic Johnson (THE WABORITAS).

THE CIRCLE's first album of all-original material, "Space Between", was released in May 2019 via BMG.

The Sammy Hagar & The Circle Summer 2020 Tour has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We want our fans to know...

Posted by Sammy Hagar (The Red Rocker) on Tuesday, May 19, 2020

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).