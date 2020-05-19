SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE's Summer 2020 U.S. Tour With NIGHT RANGER Is Officially Canceled

SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE's previously announced U.S. tour with NIGHT RANGER has been officially canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

Produced by Live Nation, the outing was scheduled to kick off July 9 in West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre and make stops in Tampa, Cincinnati, Dallas, Phoenix and more, before wrapping September 20 in Chula Vista, California at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Earlier today, the following message was posted on Hagar's social media: "The SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Summer 2020 Tour has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We want our fans to know that ticket holders will be emailed directly from the ticketing company with their refund options, including a full refund, so please look out for their communication in the coming days.

"We're disappointed that the current situation has forced us to make this call but our top priority is the health and safety of our entire CIRCLE which extends from the band to our touring family to the venue staff at every show and especially to our fans.

"We can't wait for the day when we're safely on the other side of this and can hit the stage and celebrate with you again. Until then, stay safe and we'll do our best to continue entertaining you with our Lockdown Sessions! Sending Love & Light - Sammy, Michael, Jason & Vic"

WHITESNAKE recently pulled out of SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE's tour with NIGHT RANGER so that frontman David Coverdale can undergo surgery for bilateral inguinal hernia.

Joining Hagar in THE CIRCLE are bassist Michael Anthony (VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT), drummer Jason Bonham (BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING) and guitarist Vic Johnson (THE WABORITAS).

THE CIRCLE's first album of all-original material, "Space Between", was released in May 2019 via BMG.

