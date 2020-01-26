SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE To Tour U.S. With WHITESNAKE And NIGHT RANGER This Summer

SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE will embark on a summer 2020 U.S. tour with WHITESNAKE and NIGHT RANGER. Hagar said his CIRCLE bandmates Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson will be promoting their debut studio album, "Space Between", which came out last May.

Hagar broke the news of the trek during an interview with People TV on Friday (January 24) prior to his appearance at the MusiCares Person Of The Year gala honoring AEROSMITH.

"We have an announcement of a 39-, 40-city tour coming up in July," he said (see video below). "The announcement's being made on Monday [January 27]. I'm very excited about that.

"In my whole career, with VAN HALEN, we had all No. 1 albums, but as a solo artist, I never had a Top 10 record," he continued. "And we had No. 4 in one category and No. 1 in three categories. And that was a big deal for me, so I'm gonna support that record again this year. We did 30 shows last year. And we're gonna do 39, 40 shows [this year].

"The reason I'm doing [more touring] is because I feel really good," he explained. "I wanna go out and see if I can have the energy and enthusiasm to sing every night — not every night, but three or four nights a week — and still wanna do it. So I committed to a 39-city tour, which will end up [being] 45 or 50 [shows]. And WHITESNAKE's on the tour with us and NIGHT RANGER. It's kind of classic rock. When you've got two singers like David Coverdale and my voice — we've got the same fans."

At the MusiCares event, Hagar joined former ALICE COOPER guitarist Orianthi for a performance of AEROSMITH's "Back In The Saddle".

THE CIRCLE released a concert album, "At Your Service", in 2015. Recorded on tour in 2014, it featured live performances of hits from Hagar's four decades of rock (MONTROSE, solo, VAN HALEN, THE WABORITAS, CHICKENFOOT) as well as classic tracks from the LED ZEPPELIN catalog.

