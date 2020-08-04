SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE To Play First Pandemic-Era Concert In September

According to Rolling Stone, SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE will perform live for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic on September 18 as the headliner of Rockin' Fore The Kids at Cleveland's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Also scheduled to appear are the OHIO WEATHER BAND, country music duo BROTHER TROUBLE and Ira Dean along with sports figures Jim McMahon, Bret Saberhagen, Larry Johnson and Ray "Boom Boom" Mancini.

Now in its 17th year, the annual Rockin' Fore The Kids concert provides support for the Akron Children's Hospital Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer And Blood Disorders. According to a press release, the event will "be produced according to all COVID-19 guidelines."

This past spring, Hagar made headlines when he told Rolling Stone that he was willing to go out and play shows before the pandemic has subsided. "I'm not going to go around spreading the disease," he explained. "But there may be a time where we have to sacrifice. I mean, how many people die on the Earth every day? I have no idea. I'm sorry to say it, but we all gotta die, man."

Sammy also said that he would be willing to play live concerts in packed venues "before there's a vaccine, if it's declining and seems to be going away."

Hagar later released a statement in which he insisted that he will do his part in "getting back to work in a safe and responsible way and getting this economy rolling again."

In May, SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE's U.S. tour with NIGHT RANGER was officially canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

Joining Hagar in THE CIRCLE are bassist Michael Anthony (VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT), drummer Jason Bonham (BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING) and guitarist Vic Johnson (THE WABORITAS).

THE CIRCLE's first album of all-original material, "Space Between", was released in May 2019 via BMG.