SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Cancel South American Tour Over Coronavirus Concerns

SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE has canceled its previously announced South American shows, which were scheduled to take place later this month, "due to the escalation" of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
Sammy announced the tour cancelation in a video message last night. An accompanying statement reads as follows: "The upcoming SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE shows in South America have been cancelled, due to the escalation of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The decision has been made along with the local promoters in order to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis. If you have any questions regarding refunds contact the local promoter or any of their authorized point of sales where you purchased your ticket(s)."
As previously reported, SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE will embark on a summer 2020 U.S. tour with WHITESNAKE and NIGHT RANGER. Hagar and his CIRCLE bandmates Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson will be promoting their debut studio album, "Space Between", which came out last May.
Produced by Live Nation, the outing will kick off July 9 in West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre and make stops in Tampa, Cincinnati, Dallas, Phoenix and more, before wrapping September 20 in Chula Vista, California at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.
THE CIRCLE released a concert album, "At Your Service", in 2015. Recorded on tour in 2014, it featured live performances of hits from Hagar's four decades of rock (MONTROSE, solo, VAN HALEN, THE WABORITAS, CHICKENFOOT) as well as classic tracks from the LED ZEPPELIN catalog.
Sammy has this important video message to Redheads in Chile and Brazil. The upcoming Sammy Hagar & The Circle shows in South America have been cancelled, due to the escalation of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The decision has been made along with the local promoters in order to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis. If you have any questions regarding refunds contact the local promoter or any of their authorized point of sales where you purchased your ticket(s).
