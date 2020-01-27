SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Announces U.S. Tour With WHITESNAKE And NIGHT RANGER

SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE will embark on a summer 2020 U.S. tour with WHITESNAKE and NIGHT RANGER. Hagar and his CIRCLE bandmates Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson will be promoting their debut studio album, "Space Between", which came out last May.

Produced by Live Nation, the outing will kick off July 9 in West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre and make stops in Tampa, Cincinnati, Dallas, Phoenix and more, before wrapping September 20 in Chula Vista, California at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.

"I love some friendly competition onstage, and that's exactly what this is going to be," Hagar said in a press release. "David [Coverdale [WHITESNAKE singer] and I have nothing but the highest respect for one another, but we would also like to blow the other guy off the stage! Add in NIGHT RANGER and the fans will have one hell of a night of music."

"The Red Rocker and the Snake??? OMG ... I wanna see that show myself!!!" Coverdale added. "I'm a big fan of Sammy Hagar, Michael [Anthony], Vic [Johnson] and Jason [Bonham]. ...We're gonna have a blast together!! See y'all there, people!!!"

Ticket pre-sales with the code "THECIRCLE" begin Tuesday, January 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Public on-sales begin Friday, January 31.

Tour dates:

July 09 - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL

July 11 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds - Tampa, FL

July 14 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

July 15 - Coast Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek - Raleigh, NC

July 18 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach - Virginia Beach, VA

July 19 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

July 22 - BB&T Pavilion - Camden, NJ

July 23 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA

July 25 - Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino Outdoor Venue - Salamanca, NY

July 26 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre - Wantagh, NY

Aug. 07 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Maryland Heights, MO

Aug. 08 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

Aug. 11 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI

Aug. 12 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Aug. 14 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL

Aug. 15 - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center - Noblesville, IN

Aug. 18 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Saratoga Springs, NY

Aug. 19 - S&T Bank Music Park - Burgettstown, PA

Aug. 21 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

Aug. 22 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA

Sep. 02 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX

Sep. 03 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX

Sep. 06 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ

Sep. 08 - FivePoint Amphitheatre - Irvine, CA

Sep. 10 - USANA Amphitheatre - West Valley City, UT

Sep. 13 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA

Sep. 15 - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre - Ridgefield, WA

Sep. 16 - White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA

Sep. 18 - Toyota Amphitheatre - Wheatland, CA

Sep. 20 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - Chula Vista, CA

Hagar broke the news of the trek during an interview with People TV on Friday (January 24) prior to his appearance at the MusiCares Person Of The Year gala honoring AEROSMITH.

"In my whole career, with VAN HALEN, we had all No. 1 albums, but as a solo artist, I never had a Top 10 record," he said. "And we had No. 4 in one category and No. 1 in three categories. And that was a big deal for me, so I'm gonna support that record again this year. We did 30 shows last year. And we're gonna do 39, 40 shows [this year].

"The reason I'm doing [more touring] is because I feel really good," he explained. "I wanna go out and see if I can have the energy and enthusiasm to sing every night — not every night, but three or four nights a week — and still wanna do it. So I committed to a 39-city tour, which will end up [being] 45 or 50 [shows]. And WHITESNAKE's on the tour with us and NIGHT RANGER. It's kind of classic rock. When you've got two singers like David Coverdale and my voice — we've got the same fans."

THE CIRCLE released a concert album, "At Your Service", in 2015. Recorded on tour in 2014, it featured live performances of hits from Hagar's four decades of rock (MONTROSE, solo, VAN HALEN, THE WABORITAS, CHICKENFOOT) as well as classic tracks from the LED ZEPPELIN catalog.

