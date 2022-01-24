SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Announce 'Crazy Times' Summer 2022 Amphitheater Tour

Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Sammy Hagar has announced the first dates of his "Crazy Times" North American summer amphitheater tour. Hagar will be joined by his best-selling rock supergroup THE CIRCLE, featuring fellow VAN HALEN alum and Rock Hall inductee Michael Anthony; Grammy Award-winning drummer Jason Bonham; and Vic Johnson, Hagar's longtime guitar virtuoso. Special guests GEORGE THOROGOOD & THE DESTROYERS will also join the entire tour, which is produced by Live Nation and presented by Hagar's portfolio of spirits — Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co., Santo Tequila and Beach Bar Rum. The "Crazy Times" tour kicks off in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Friday, June 10 at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater and continues through Saturday, September 10 at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, January 28. Redhead fan club members will have access to the first pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

Hagar said: "A tour this size has been a long time coming and it's definitely going to be worth the wait. THE CIRCLE and I are super excited and ready to throw the party of the year with George Thorogood. We're going to take the music and party to a whole new level — 'Crazy Times' is an understatement."

SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE have quickly established themselves as one of the most emphatic and exciting live acts on the road today, seamlessly ripping through career-spanning hits from Hagar's solo years, MONTROSE, VAN HALEN, THE CIRCLE, and with Bonham on drums a LED ZEPPELIN track or two. With an ever-changing setlist that draws from more than five decades of iconic rock anthems, fans will experience the excitement of live music with songs, including "I Can't Drive 55", "Right Now", "There's Only One Way To Rock", "Mas Tequila", "Why Can't This Be Love", "Heavy Metal", "Your Love is Driving Me Crazy" and many more.

Special guests GEORGE THOROGOOD AND THE DESTROYERS are set to turn up the rock-blues vibes as they celebrate 45 years in music. With a catalog of classic hits that includes "Who Do You Love", "Move It On Over", "Bad To The Bone", "I Drink Alone" and "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer", it's a pairing for the rock party record books.

SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE "Crazy Times" tour dates:

Jun. 10 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Jun. 11 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Jun. 13 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center -

Jun. 15 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Jun. 16 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Aug. 23 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 24 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 26 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Sep. 01 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sep. 07 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sep. 09 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sep. 10 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

The tour comes on the heels of Hagar's Las Vegas residency, which is now in its second year of sold-out concerts at The Strat. On January 5, 2022, he was awarded Mexico's Medal of Honor and named Los Cabos' first Honorary Ambassador of Tourism by the region's top dignitaries, in recognition of his longtime investment in their people and economy. Hagar's tour is presented by his award-winning portfolio of spirits, including Santo Tequila and Mezquila, a partnership with Guy Fieri; his premium Puerto Rico-made Beach Bar Rum, with partner Rick Springfield; and Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co., his new top-shelf sparkling rum cocktails in a can.