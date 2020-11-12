SAMMY HAGAR Shoots Down VAN HALEN 'Reunion' Rumor

More than a month after Eddie Van Halen's tragic passing, Sammy Hagar has shot down Internet chatter that he will take part in a VAN HALEN reunion that would feature him, Michael Anthony on bass, Alex Van Halen on drums and Eddie's son, Wolfgang, on guitar.

"There's no talk of reunion or a tribute with me, that's for damn sure," Sammy told ABC News Radio. "When [Wolfie and Alex] want to do something, when they think it's time, if they get together and said, 'Hey, would you come out and sing some songs?,' you're damn [right] I would…But [for me] to talk about that, hell no."

Late last month, Wolfgang also dismissed a rumor that a new version of VAN HALEN was being assembled featuring him on guitar in place of his late father.

A rumor had started to make the rounds via a Wolfgang Van Halen private group on Facebook that the VAN HALEN "camp" was discussing the possibility of the band carrying with a revamped lineup that would consist of Hagar, Anthony, Alex Van Halen and Wolfgang on guitar. Furthermore, it was suggested that Eddie Van Halen told his son and brother "I give you my blessing" with regard to the prospect of VAN HALEN continuing without him.

After several fans reached out to Wolfgang on Twitter to ask him about the validity of the above-mentioned rumor, he responded: "This is just a shitty lie attempting to capitalize on these awful times. Please stop with this."

He added: "Anyone peddling this shit is not only hurting the fans, but hurting me and my family."

Hagar replaced David Lee Roth in VAN HALEN in 1985 and recorded four studio albums with the band — "5150", "OU812", "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge" and "Balance" — all of which topped the U.S. chart.

Sammy, Eddie, Alex and Michael last teamed up in 2004 for a U.S. summer tour. In exchange for taking part in the tour, Anthony reportedly had to agree to take a pay cut and sign away his rights to the band name and logo.

Early last year, rumors were rampant that the classic-era lineup of VAN HALEN would reunite for the first time since 1984. It's unclear why the tour didn't happen, though there has been online chatter that a health setback involving Eddie might have been responsible.

Eddie died on October 6 at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with Wolfgang and Alex.

The iconic VAN HALEN axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.

VAN HALEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.