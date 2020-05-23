SAMMY HAGAR Says He Will Never Announce A Farewell Tour

In a new interview with with the KSHE 95 radio station, legendary rocker Sammy Hagar addressed the fact that a spate of iconic rock and metal bands have announced farewell tours in recent years, including KISS, BLACK SABBATH and Ozzy Osbourne. He said (hear audio below): "I haven't announced my farewell tour retirement yet… I have never announced my retirement and I've never made a farewell tour, and I don't think I ever will. How about that? I just won't bother with all that. I'll just keep playing till I drop — or till I'm not good anymore. If I'm not any good anymore, then I'll say, 'Well, I've gotta quit,' and I won't go do a farewell tour, 'cause I stink — I can't sing anymore, I can't play, I can't jump around, I can't walk out onstage; you have to wheel me out. So guess what? I'm not doing a farewell tour."

Hagar fronted MONTROSE from 1973 until 1975 and recorded two albums with the group — "Montrose" and "Paper Money". Both records were produced by Ted Templeman, who would go on to produce a number of albums by VAN HALEN, as well as Hagar's 1984 solo album "VOA".

Hagar replaced David Lee Roth in VAN HALEN in 1985 and recorded four studio albums with the band — "5150", "OU812", "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge" and "Balance" — all of which topped the U.S. chart.

Hagar famously created the Cabo Wabo brand, including the Cabo Wabo Cantina chain of restaurants and Cabo Wabo Tequila, and is also the founder of Sammy's Beach Bar Rum and Sammy's Beach Bar & Grill chain of restaurants.

